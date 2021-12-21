Key Moment
The bottom line from Monday’s matchup between the Celtics and the Sixers? Philadelphia made plays in the clutch, and Boston did not.
Marcus Smart grabbed a defensive rebound and went to the line for two free throws with 1:54 left in the game and the Celtics leading by one. He had a chance to bump Boston’s lead up to three but misfired on the second free throw.
And boy did that miss loom large.
Just 11 seconds after Smart’s miss, Danny Green rose up from straight away and canned a 3-pointer at the 1:43 mark to give Philly a one-point advantage. The Sixers never gave up that lead the rest of the way.
Boston turned it over on its ensuing possession and Joel Embiid followed that up with a jumper to push the Sixers ahead 101-98. Embiid tacked on seven more points during the final minute – including a dagger stepback jumper over a strong double-team from Enes Freedom and Marcus Smart – to seal Philly’s 108-103 victory.
Jaylen Brown continues to return to form following a monthlong bout with a hamstring strain. Monday night, he was at his best since his return to action a week ago.
Brown’s scoring has now increased during each of his four games back since his injury, having scored 19 on Dec. 13, 20 on Friday, 23 on Saturday, and a team-high 30 tonight against the Sixers. His scoring effort was buoyed by his ability to get to the free-throw line. He canned nine of his 10 freebies on the night, accounting for nine of Boston’s 20 made free throws on the night.
The explosive wing, who is making a push for a second straight All-Star appearance, also added in five rebounds, four assists and two steals during his 34-plus minutes of action.
- Boston fell despite outscoring the Sixers in the paint (46-22), in fast break points (10-9), in bench points (18-1) and in second-chance points (13-5).
- Joel Embiid led the game with 41 points.
- Jaylen Brown led Boston with 30 points.
- Enes Freedom logged 15 points and 11 rebounds during a spot start.
- Philly shot 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from long range.
- The Sixers' big three combined to score 92 of the team's 108 points (41 for Embiid, 26 for Seth Curry, and 25 for Tobias Harris).
- Boston shot just 7-for-27 (25.9 percent) from long range.
- Payton Pritchard scored 14 points off the bench on 6-for-9 shooting.
- Boston tallied more turnovers (18) than it did assists (16).
- Marcus Smart scored 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting.
"A lot better shooting without a mask! I can tell you that."
Payton Pritchard on how his shot is feeling right now
NEXT UP: