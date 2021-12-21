Key Moment

The bottom line from Monday’s matchup between the Celtics and the Sixers? Philadelphia made plays in the clutch, and Boston did not.

Marcus Smart grabbed a defensive rebound and went to the line for two free throws with 1:54 left in the game and the Celtics leading by one. He had a chance to bump Boston’s lead up to three but misfired on the second free throw.

And boy did that miss loom large.

Just 11 seconds after Smart’s miss, Danny Green rose up from straight away and canned a 3-pointer at the 1:43 mark to give Philly a one-point advantage. The Sixers never gave up that lead the rest of the way.

Boston turned it over on its ensuing possession and Joel Embiid followed that up with a jumper to push the Sixers ahead 101-98. Embiid tacked on seven more points during the final minute – including a dagger stepback jumper over a strong double-team from Enes Freedom and Marcus Smart – to seal Philly’s 108-103 victory.