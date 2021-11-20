Key Moment
The Boston Celtics experienced 39-point swing in their favor Friday night while facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers, turning a 14-point first-quarter deficit into a 25-point lead, before eventually settling for a 130-108 blowout win at TD Garden.
The most critical stretch of that swing came right out of the halftime break, with Marcus Smart leading the charge on a 14-4 run.
LA had gone into the half with a 61-60 lead, but the Celtics soon erased it permanently.
Smart created seven of Boston’s first 10 points in the third quarter, opening the frame with a go-ahead 3-pointer and a driving, floating bank shot, before assisting on an Al Horford alley-oop slam. Grant Williams and Jayson Tatum contributed to the end of the run, each driving in for a layup, with Tatum’s finger roll putting the C’s up 74-65 at the 8:37 mark.
Boston never looked back after that point, going up by as many as 25 points in the fourth quarter before running away with a 22-point victory over its archrival.
Jayson Tatum expressed prior to Friday night’s matchup how “special” it was for him to get a chance to compete in the Celtics-Lakers rivalry. So it was only fitting for him to go out and have a special performance.
Tatum poured in a game-high 37 points, outscoring one of his idols in LeBron James by 14. He connected on exactly half of his field goal attempts (13-of-26), nearly half of his 3-point attempts (4-of-9), and all of his free throws (7-of-7) for one of his best overall shooting performances of the season.
Tatum also led the game in rebounds with 11, while no Laker had more than six. He added two assists, a game-high three steals, and one block to his stat line, while turning in a plus-10 rating in 33-plus minutes of action.
- Jayson Tatum led the game in points (37) rebounds (11) and steals (three).
- No player on the Lakers had more than six rebounds.
- The Celtics had a 51-33 advantage in the rebounding department.
- Anthony Davis led the Lakers in scoring with 31 points.
- After falling behind 32-18, Boston outscored LA 112-76.
- Marcus Smart logged a season-high 22 points to go along with eight rebounds and six assists.
- Josh Richardson was recorded a game-best plus minus rating of plus-27.
- Anthony Davis blocked one more shot (three) than the Celtics did as a team (two).
- The Celtics made exactly 50 percent of their field-goal attempts (44-of-88).
- Boston made 13 more free-throws than LA, while taking 14 more trips to the line.
- The Celtics outscored the Lakers 56-36 in the paint.
- Dennis Schroder notched 21 points, six rebounds, and six assists against his former team.
He has fingerprints all over every game. He does so many things for the group.
Ime Udoka on Al Horford
