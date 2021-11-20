Key Moment

The Boston Celtics experienced 39-point swing in their favor Friday night while facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers, turning a 14-point first-quarter deficit into a 25-point lead, before eventually settling for a 130-108 blowout win at TD Garden.

The most critical stretch of that swing came right out of the halftime break, with Marcus Smart leading the charge on a 14-4 run.

LA had gone into the half with a 61-60 lead, but the Celtics soon erased it permanently.

Smart created seven of Boston’s first 10 points in the third quarter, opening the frame with a go-ahead 3-pointer and a driving, floating bank shot, before assisting on an Al Horford alley-oop slam. Grant Williams and Jayson Tatum contributed to the end of the run, each driving in for a layup, with Tatum’s finger roll putting the C’s up 74-65 at the 8:37 mark.

Boston never looked back after that point, going up by as many as 25 points in the fourth quarter before running away with a 22-point victory over its archrival.