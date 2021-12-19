Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
Josh Richardson had his hands all over Saturday night’s win over the New York Knicks at TD Garden, especially during the most critical stretch of the game.
New York had stormed back from a 16-point deficit to take an 89-86 lead early in the fourth quarter, but Richardson put a stop to their run with three big buckets, reversing the momentum back in Boston’s favor.
The veteran wing knocked down a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions just before the 10-minute mark, which put the Celtics ahead by two and ahead for good. Jayson Tatum extended the lead with a jumper, and then Julius Randle responded with a driving dunk that seemed to give New York some of its energy back.
However, Richardson retaliated with yet another big 3-pointer to put Boston ahead, 96-91.
New York hung around at Boston heels for the rest of the game, but could never get closer than three points.
Richardson eventually hit the 3-point dagger that put the Knicks away for good in the final minute, as the C’s pulled away for a 114-107 win.
Key Player
Josh Richardson had his best game in a Celtics uniform Saturday night by a mile.
The veteran wing came off the bench and scored a team-high 27 points, marking the highest scoring output by a Boston reserve all season. He shot 9-of-14 from the field, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range, and also made four out of his five free-throw attempts.
Richardson also contributed in many other ways, grabbing five rebounds, dishing out a season-high four assists, snagging a game-high three steals, and finishing with a plus-12 in 32 minutes of action. Amazingly, he became the first reserve in Celtics history to put up that combination of points, rebounds, assists, and steals in a game.
Box Score Nuggets
- The Celtics had three 20-point scorers, led by Josh Richardson's 27 points off the bench.
- Jayson Tatum finished right behind Richardson with 25 points, and Jayson Brown finished with 23 points.
- New York had the two leading scorers (Evan Fournier – 32 points, Kemba Walker – 29 points), but still lost.
- Tatum and Julius Randle tied for the game-high in rebounds with nine apiece.
- New York attempted nearly twice as many free-throws as Boston, finishing with a 30-17 advantage.
- Richardson dished out a season-high four assits and snagged a game-high three steals.
- Boston's bench outscored New York's bench 47-3.
- Payton Pritchard scored 16 points off the bench.
- Everett, Massachusetts native Nerlens Noel logged a game-high three blocks for New York
- The Celtics had a 45-42 edge in the rebounding department.
Quote of the Night
Tatum and Brown are the two main guys, but you can’t overlook what a guy like Smart means to that team.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau on the impact of Marcus Smart
NEXT UP: