Key Moment

Josh Richardson had his hands all over Saturday night’s win over the New York Knicks at TD Garden, especially during the most critical stretch of the game.

New York had stormed back from a 16-point deficit to take an 89-86 lead early in the fourth quarter, but Richardson put a stop to their run with three big buckets, reversing the momentum back in Boston’s favor.

The veteran wing knocked down a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions just before the 10-minute mark, which put the Celtics ahead by two and ahead for good. Jayson Tatum extended the lead with a jumper, and then Julius Randle responded with a driving dunk that seemed to give New York some of its energy back.

However, Richardson retaliated with yet another big 3-pointer to put Boston ahead, 96-91.

New York hung around at Boston heels for the rest of the game, but could never get closer than three points.

Richardson eventually hit the 3-point dagger that put the Knicks away for good in the final minute, as the C’s pulled away for a 114-107 win.