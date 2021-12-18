Key Moment

Boston battled all the way back from down 20 late in the second quarter to take an 84-82 lead at the start of the fourth. That advantage, however, would be its last of the night.

The Warriors immediately responded with a 7-0 run that led to an 89-84 lead, and they never gave that lead up the rest of the night.

Surprisingly, Steph Curry wasn’t even involved in that game-changing spurt. Instead, it was Andre Iguodala (four points) and Damion Lee (three points) who combined to rattle off the run.

The Celtics just couldn’t get back over the hump from that moment on. Golden State went on to pull ahead by as many as 10 and held off a late run from Boston to finish off a 111-107 win.