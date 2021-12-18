Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
Boston battled all the way back from down 20 late in the second quarter to take an 84-82 lead at the start of the fourth. That advantage, however, would be its last of the night.
The Warriors immediately responded with a 7-0 run that led to an 89-84 lead, and they never gave that lead up the rest of the night.
Surprisingly, Steph Curry wasn’t even involved in that game-changing spurt. Instead, it was Andre Iguodala (four points) and Damion Lee (three points) who combined to rattle off the run.
The Celtics just couldn’t get back over the hump from that moment on. Golden State went on to pull ahead by as many as 10 and held off a late run from Boston to finish off a 111-107 win.
Key Player
The Celtics needed a lot from Jayson Tatum Friday night, as they were forced to play without six players heading into tip-off, and without seven players by the start of the second half. All he did under those circumstances was flirt with a triple-double while going back-and-forth with Steph Curry.
Tatum poured in a team-high 27 points while also competing for the team high in rebounds and assists. His eight rebounds trailed only Robert Williams’ 11 and Jaylen Brown’s nine. His six assists trailed only Marcus Smart’s eight.
Tatum scored in an efficient manner during this contest as well. He has been roasting defenses from inside the paint lately, and he did that again against Golden State. He dropped in six of his nine attempts from that area of the floor and made nine of his 19 shot attempts overall (which included a miss on a desperation heave at the end of regulation).
Box Score Nuggets
- Four players scored at least 20 points during the game, led by Steph Curry's 30.
- Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 27.
- Golden State led by as many as 20 points during the contest, while Boston's largest lead was two points (twice).
- Marcus Smart led the game with eight assists.
- Robert Williams led the game with 11 rebounds.
- Jaylen Brown scored 20 points.
- Josh Richardson (15 points) and Aaron Nesmith (11 points) helped Boston's bench to score 32 points overall.
- Boston shot just 20-for-29 (69 percent) from the line.
- The Celtics actually outshot Golden State both from the field (43.9 percent to 43.3 percent) and from long range (36.6 percent to 34.8 percent) yet still lost, because the Warriors attempted eight more shots.
- The Warriors tallied eight blocks to Boston's two.
- Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points for the Warriors.
Quote of the Night
"Love the fight and effort overall. Shorthanded or not, we’ve got capable guys out there."
Ime Udoka on Boston's comeback attempt while missing six players
NEXT UP: