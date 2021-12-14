Key Moment
Key Moment
Ime Udoka called a timeout with 7:06 remaining in Monday night’s matchup between the Celtics and the Bucks. Boston led by 10 points following a finger roll layup from Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Udoka didn’t want the Bucks to get any closer than that.
He nearly got his wish, as Boston’s advantage never dropped below nine from that moment on.
The Celtics continued to knife Milwaukee’s defense up over the next three minutes to pull ahead by 16 with 4:37 left on the clock. That’s when Grant Williams swished home yet another 3-pointer – his fifth of the game, setting a new career high – to give Boston a commanding lead.
That timeout may have felt insignificant when Udoka called for it. In hindsight, however, it was a game-preserving call.
Udoka’s timeout helped to squash any and all momentum the Bucks were hoping to build, and Boston finished off a 117-103 victory.
Key Player
Grant Williams made a push to land in this spot, but Jayson Tatum just couldn’t be denied.
Almost literally.
Tatum drained eight of his nine shots from inside the paint, and 16 of his 25 shots overall en route to a game-high and season-high 42 points against Milwaukee. The game’s next-highest scoring total was just 20, logged by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday.
It wasn’t just scoring that Tatum provided on this night, either. Boston’s two-time All-Star poured it on the Bucks in a variety of ways.
Tatum finished the contest with five rebounds, four assists and he tied for the game high with three steals. He played 38 minutes, and Boston outscored Milwaukee by 21 points during those minutes.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 42 points and shot 8-for-9 from inside the paint.
- Marcus Smart dished out a game-high and season-high 11 assists while committing not a single turnover.
- Boston dished out 31 assists on 43 made baskets.
- Grant Williams scored 17 points off the bench while making five of his seven 3-point attempts.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday tied for Milwaukee's team high in scoring with 20 points apiece.
- Jaylen Brown scored 19 points during his return from injury.
- Boston shot 20-for-47 from long range, good for 42.6 percent.
- Pat Connaughton led the game with nine rebounds.
- Boston led by as many as 18 points.
- Tatum tied for the game high in steals with three.
- Al Horford finished with a plus-25 in the plus/minus category, marking a game high.
Quote of the Night
"It felt good to get a win. Let's keep playing Celtics basketball"
Jaylen Brown on the team's offensive performance
