Key Moment

Ime Udoka called a timeout with 7:06 remaining in Monday night’s matchup between the Celtics and the Bucks. Boston led by 10 points following a finger roll layup from Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Udoka didn’t want the Bucks to get any closer than that.

He nearly got his wish, as Boston’s advantage never dropped below nine from that moment on.

The Celtics continued to knife Milwaukee’s defense up over the next three minutes to pull ahead by 16 with 4:37 left on the clock. That’s when Grant Williams swished home yet another 3-pointer – his fifth of the game, setting a new career high – to give Boston a commanding lead.

That timeout may have felt insignificant when Udoka called for it. In hindsight, however, it was a game-preserving call.

Udoka’s timeout helped to squash any and all momentum the Bucks were hoping to build, and Boston finished off a 117-103 victory.