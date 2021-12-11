Key Moment
Scoring was an issue for the Celtics during the second quarter of Friday’s loss to the Suns. A big issue. Such an issue, in fact, that they set a new season low for scoring during a second period.
Boston mustered up just 15 points during the second frame while the Suns tallied 32. That 17-point differential allowed Phoenix to turn what was a one-point advantage at the end of the first quarter into an 18-point lead at halftime.
The C’s just couldn’t get the ball to fall through the hoop during the period with any semblance of consistency. They shot just 6-for-23 from the field, a 26.1 percent clip, and missed all nine of their 3-point attempts.
The most critical stretch of Boston’s struggles arrived during the latter half of the period. The Celtics went scoreless from the 5:42 mark of the frame to the 1:43 mark – just a second shy of four minutes. Phoenix, meanwhile, scored 15 straight points that changed the tenor of the game.
Boston never made a run to get back into contention from that moment on. It trailed by double-digits for the remainder of the contest before falling 111-90.
Jayson Tatum was one of few Celtics who played well Friday night. He led the game in scoring with 24 points, and led the team in rebounds with seven. Tatum also led the game with 10 made field goals.
Tatum finished Boston’s five-game road trip with averages of 31.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
- Only three Celtics scored in double-figures, led by 24 points from Jayson Tatum.
- Both teams scored at least 50 points in the paint, with Boston scoring 52 and Phoenix scoring 50.
- Boston shot just 37.6 percent from the field and 15.4 percent from long range.
- Phoenix made all 11 of its free throws.
- Seven Suns scored in double-figures, led by 21 from JaVale McGee.
- McGee also led the game with 15 rebounds.
- Chris Paul led the game with 12 assists, just one shy of Boston's team total of 13.
- Five different Celtics blocked a shot, led by two from Rob Williams.
- Romeo Langford tied Tatum for the team high in rebounds with seven, while also scoring six points.
- Dennis Schroder scored 15 points on 7-for-15 shooting.
"It's something we'll definitely look at. Twenty-five games is a good sample size to start to look at some things, good and bad habit-wise."
Ime Udoka on potentially altering the rotation
NEXT UP: