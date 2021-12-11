Key Moment

Scoring was an issue for the Celtics during the second quarter of Friday’s loss to the Suns. A big issue. Such an issue, in fact, that they set a new season low for scoring during a second period.

Boston mustered up just 15 points during the second frame while the Suns tallied 32. That 17-point differential allowed Phoenix to turn what was a one-point advantage at the end of the first quarter into an 18-point lead at halftime.

The C’s just couldn’t get the ball to fall through the hoop during the period with any semblance of consistency. They shot just 6-for-23 from the field, a 26.1 percent clip, and missed all nine of their 3-point attempts.

The most critical stretch of Boston’s struggles arrived during the latter half of the period. The Celtics went scoreless from the 5:42 mark of the frame to the 1:43 mark – just a second shy of four minutes. Phoenix, meanwhile, scored 15 straight points that changed the tenor of the game.

Boston never made a run to get back into contention from that moment on. It trailed by double-digits for the remainder of the contest before falling 111-90.