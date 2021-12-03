Key Moment

The Utah Jazz put on a shooting display Friday night the likes of which the Boston Celtics have never seen. Literally.

Utah made 27 shots from beyond the arc against Boston, setting a new record for the most 3-pointers ever made against the Celtics. Boston still had a chance at grabbing a win during the final minutes, but Utah just kept on draining long-distance shots. The Jazz made three, in fact, during the final two minutes of the game, and those three triples held off Boston’s comeback attempt.

The first came from Mike Conley at the 1:57 mark, which provided Utah with a seven-point lead. Then came another from Conley nearly a minute later, with 58.1 seconds left, which bumped a two-point lead up to five. That shot also capped a perfect 7-for-7 night for Conley from long range.

Boston still didn’t fade. It answered with two free throws from Jayson Tatum to make it a one-possession game again, at 130-127. But then Donovan Mitchell got back into the act and drained his sixth 3-pointer of the night with 28.2 seconds left to essentially put this game into Utah’s win column.

The Jazz finished the night having shot 27-for-51 from long range, good for 52.9 percent. It’s almost impossible to beat that type of shooting, but the C’s almost pulled it off.