Key Moment
The Utah Jazz put on a shooting display Friday night the likes of which the Boston Celtics have never seen. Literally.
Utah made 27 shots from beyond the arc against Boston, setting a new record for the most 3-pointers ever made against the Celtics. Boston still had a chance at grabbing a win during the final minutes, but Utah just kept on draining long-distance shots. The Jazz made three, in fact, during the final two minutes of the game, and those three triples held off Boston’s comeback attempt.
The first came from Mike Conley at the 1:57 mark, which provided Utah with a seven-point lead. Then came another from Conley nearly a minute later, with 58.1 seconds left, which bumped a two-point lead up to five. That shot also capped a perfect 7-for-7 night for Conley from long range.
Boston still didn’t fade. It answered with two free throws from Jayson Tatum to make it a one-possession game again, at 130-127. But then Donovan Mitchell got back into the act and drained his sixth 3-pointer of the night with 28.2 seconds left to essentially put this game into Utah’s win column.
The Jazz finished the night having shot 27-for-51 from long range, good for 52.9 percent. It’s almost impossible to beat that type of shooting, but the C’s almost pulled it off.
Key Player
Jayson Tatum on Friday notched yet another 30-plus point game, marking his fifth such performance in his last nine appearances. He dropped a game-high 37 on the Jazz thanks to an efficient 12-for-25 shooting performance from the field.
What buoyed Tatum’s scoring was his ability to get to the free-throw line. He attempted a game-best 11 free throws and converted all of them, marking a new season high for both makes and attempts.
Tatum rounded out his box score with six rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot during his 38-plus minutes of playing time. He did not commit a single turnover during the contest.
Box Score Nuggets
- Utah made 27 3-pointers, marking the most ever made by a Celtics opponent.
- Mike Conley shot a perfect 7-for-7 from long distance.
- Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 37 points and made all 11 of his free throws.
- Boston scored 31 points off of Utah's 20 turnovers.
- Josh Richardson and Jordan Clarkson tied for the most points scored off the bench, with 11 apiece.
- Al Horford led the game with nine assists. He also tallied 21 points and six rebounds.
- Boston grabbed a total of only 30 rebounds during the contest.
- Rudy Gobert (12 boards) and Royce O'Neal (10 rebounds) grabbed double-digit boards, while no member of the Celtics grabbed more than six.
- Dennis Schroder scored 26 points on 10-for-21 shooting.
- Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 34 points.
- Conley scored 29.
- The contest featured 20 lead changes and 12 ties.
Quote of the Night
"To only lose by seven with a team shooting that hot, it shows our effort and the way we played hard tonight."
Ime Udoka on the defeat
