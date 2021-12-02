Key Moment
Boston had gotten stops all night long, to the clip of limiting Philadelphia to just 37.5 percent shooting from the field through 47-plus minutes of action. The C’s needed one more stop to grab a win over Philadelphia – and they got it.
The 76ers owned possession of the ball coming out of a timeout with 6.1 seconds remaining and with Boston leading 88-87. They had a chance to win the game, but Boston prevented Philly from getting a quality look at the basket yet again.
Outstanding defense across the board first took away a pass to Seth Curry in the corner. It then forced Tobias Harris to retreat well beyond the 3-point arc after he caught the ball inside the arc. Then it blocked a shot out of bounds at the buzzer to secure the victory.
The standout participants of that possession were Al Horford and Rob Williams. Horford was the player who was draped all over Harris and forced him to retreat backward. Harris didn’t actually head toward the basket until less than three seconds remained on the clock.
As Harris stepped over the arc on the right wing, he kicked the ball out to the right corner, right in front of Boston’s bench. Williams – with his 7-foot-6 wingspan – reacted in an instant. He darted out from the paint, reached up into the air and deflected Georges Niang’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
With that, it was celebration time for the C’s, who quickly surrounded Williams to celebrate his outstanding play and a gritty 88-87 win. But his block only ended a great defensive possession, one which was played at a high level by all five Celtics who came together to prevent Philly from scoring one last time.
Jayson Tatum had a monster night Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. And when we say monster, we mean monster as in career-best.
At least in one category.
Tatum, who is well on his way to setting a new career-best mark for rebounding percentage in a season, set a new career high in the rebounding department Wednesday night by hauling in 16 boards against the Sixers. All 16 of those rebounds were pulled in at the defensive end of the floor.
Per usual, his efforts didn’t end there. Tatum also scored a game-high 26 points on an efficient 9-for-20 shooting performance that featured three 3-pointers and a 5-for-5 night at the free-throw line. Tatum also added in two assists and one steal during his nearly 37 minutes of action.
- Jayson Tatum was the only Boston player who scored more than 13 points. He scored 26, and also led the team with 16 rebounds.
- Joel Embiid led the game with 18 rebounds, but Boston limited the All-Star to just 3-for-17 shooting from the field.
- Boston limited Philadelphia to 37.1 percent shooting from the field.
- Seth Curry led the Sixers with 17 points.
- Both teams grabbed 46 rebounds.
- Marcus Smart led the game with eight assists.
- Al Horford blocked five shots, and Rob Williams blocked three.
- Six Sixers blocked a shot, led by Embiid's three.
- Tatum made a game-high three 3-pointers.
- All five of Boston's starters finished with a positive plus/minus rating, and all five Sixers starters finished with a negative plus/minus rating.
"I told him, early in the game, I think he was 1-for-6. I said, 'It'd be nice to make a shot.' He looked up and said, "I got nine rebounds, though.'"
Ime Udoka on Jayson Tatum's elite rebounding
