Key Moment

Boston had gotten stops all night long, to the clip of limiting Philadelphia to just 37.5 percent shooting from the field through 47-plus minutes of action. The C’s needed one more stop to grab a win over Philadelphia – and they got it.

The 76ers owned possession of the ball coming out of a timeout with 6.1 seconds remaining and with Boston leading 88-87. They had a chance to win the game, but Boston prevented Philly from getting a quality look at the basket yet again.

Outstanding defense across the board first took away a pass to Seth Curry in the corner. It then forced Tobias Harris to retreat well beyond the 3-point arc after he caught the ball inside the arc. Then it blocked a shot out of bounds at the buzzer to secure the victory.

The standout participants of that possession were Al Horford and Rob Williams. Horford was the player who was draped all over Harris and forced him to retreat backward. Harris didn’t actually head toward the basket until less than three seconds remained on the clock.

As Harris stepped over the arc on the right wing, he kicked the ball out to the right corner, right in front of Boston’s bench. Williams – with his 7-foot-6 wingspan – reacted in an instant. He darted out from the paint, reached up into the air and deflected Georges Niang’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

With that, it was celebration time for the C’s, who quickly surrounded Williams to celebrate his outstanding play and a gritty 88-87 win. But his block only ended a great defensive possession, one which was played at a high level by all five Celtics who came together to prevent Philly from scoring one last time.