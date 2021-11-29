Key Moment

Grant Williams wondered Friday night what it would be like if the Celtics were to become a team that consistently threw knockout punches.

He didn’t have to wait long for an answer – at least for one night.

Sunday night in Toronto, Boston landed a haymaker during the opening half of the fourth quarter that knocked the Raptors out and led to a 109-97 victory. That haymaker was Boston’s immediate response to a 7-0 that Toronto had mustered up, which had sliced the Celtics’ lead down from eight to one.

Boston scored nine straight points over a minute-and-a-half stretch of the fourth quarter to pull ahead 93-83 – the largest lead of the game to that point. The game-changing run began at the 8:59 mark and ended at the 7:27 mark.

Four different Celtics scored during the run, but Jayson Tatum was at the center of nearly every play. He scored two points and assisted on five more. The only two points of the run that he didn’t play a direct hand in were two free throws from Romeo Langford, who got to the charity stripe after a strong drive to the basket.

Boston’s lead extended to as many as 13 points from there, and it never dropped below eight the rest of the night.