Grant Williams wondered Friday night what it would be like if the Celtics were to become a team that consistently threw knockout punches.
He didn’t have to wait long for an answer – at least for one night.
Sunday night in Toronto, Boston landed a haymaker during the opening half of the fourth quarter that knocked the Raptors out and led to a 109-97 victory. That haymaker was Boston’s immediate response to a 7-0 that Toronto had mustered up, which had sliced the Celtics’ lead down from eight to one.
Boston scored nine straight points over a minute-and-a-half stretch of the fourth quarter to pull ahead 93-83 – the largest lead of the game to that point. The game-changing run began at the 8:59 mark and ended at the 7:27 mark.
Four different Celtics scored during the run, but Jayson Tatum was at the center of nearly every play. He scored two points and assisted on five more. The only two points of the run that he didn’t play a direct hand in were two free throws from Romeo Langford, who got to the charity stripe after a strong drive to the basket.
Boston’s lead extended to as many as 13 points from there, and it never dropped below eight the rest of the night.
Key Player
The Celtics missed Josh Richardson while he was out for a week with an illness. They certainly enjoyed having him back Sunday night in Toronto.
Richardson, who has been shooting it well for the Celtics all season long, came off of Boston’s bench to score 18 points during 27-plus minutes of action against the Raptors. His single-handedly outscored Toronto’s bench, which tallied only 13 bench points overall. The versatile wing shot 6-for-11 from the field, made one 3-pointer, and canned all five of his free throws on the night to account for his scoring.
Richardson also added in plays in many other areas of the game, as he notched two assists, one rebound, one steal and one blocked shot. Boston outscored Toronto by almost a point per minute while he was on the court as well; Richardson finished with a plus-23 in the plus/minus category over 27 minutes of playing time.
Box Score Nuggets
- Josh Richardson came off the bench to outscore Toronto's entire bench, 18-13.
- Jayson Tatum dished out a season-high and game-high 10 assists.
- Boston shot an impressive 29-for-31 from the free-throw line.
- Fred VanVleet led the game with 27 points.
- Al Horford grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds, and Enes Kanter was right behind him with 10.
- No Toronto player grabbed double-digit rebounds during the game.
- Grant Williams scored 15 points while shooting 3-for-4 from long range and 4-for-4 rom the free-throw line.
- Marcus Smart filled the stat sheet with 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
- Scottie Barnes totaled 21 points and seven rebounds for Toronto.
- Toronto outscored Boston 27-7 in fast break points.
- Only one of the 10 Raptors who appeared in the game - Yuta Watanabe, at plus-15 - finished with a positive plus/minus rating.
- Boston limited Toronto to only 37.6 percent shooting from the field and 31 percent shooting from long distance.
Quote of the Night
"I think it was very noticeable that we were penetrating and kicking tonight against a team that was gonna show bodies."
Ime Udoka on the offense putting pressure on Toronto's defense
