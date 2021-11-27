Key Moment

The Celtics figured it out offensively to erase a 24-point deficit and take a seven-point lead Friday night in San Antonio. The offense went ice cold, however, down the stretch as they fell 96-88 to the Spurs.

Marcus Smart drained a pullup jumper with 3:21 left in the game to provide Boston with an improbable 88-81 lead over the Spurs. From that point on, Boston didn’t muster up a single point as it shot 0-for-5 from the field while committing one turnover.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the court, San Antonio rattled off 15 unanswered points en route to its victory. The Spurs shot 5-for-6 from the field and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line during that stretch to account for the 15-0 run, which capped the night’s scoring. Dejounte Murray, who scored a game-high 29 points on the night, scored eight of those 15 straight points for the Spurs, including multiple dagger shots from inside the paint.