The Celtics figured it out offensively to erase a 24-point deficit and take a seven-point lead Friday night in San Antonio. The offense went ice cold, however, down the stretch as they fell 96-88 to the Spurs.
Marcus Smart drained a pullup jumper with 3:21 left in the game to provide Boston with an improbable 88-81 lead over the Spurs. From that point on, Boston didn’t muster up a single point as it shot 0-for-5 from the field while committing one turnover.
Meanwhile, at the other end of the court, San Antonio rattled off 15 unanswered points en route to its victory. The Spurs shot 5-for-6 from the field and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line during that stretch to account for the 15-0 run, which capped the night’s scoring. Dejounte Murray, who scored a game-high 29 points on the night, scored eight of those 15 straight points for the Spurs, including multiple dagger shots from inside the paint.
Very rarely does an opposing player find his name in this section, but it just had to happen tonight. Dejounte Murray was the best player on the floor.
Murray finished the night with a game-high 29 points, while also hauling in 11 rebounds, dishing out six assists, grabbing three steals and blocking one shot.
That’s one heck of a stat line.
Murray shot 12-for-24 from the field on the night. All 12 of those makes came from inside the 3-point arc. He also shot 5-for-7 from the free-throw line.
The speedy guard scored when it mattered most, too, as he dropped in 13 of his 29 points during the decisive fourth quarter.
- Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 24 points and 12 rebounds.
- Dejounte Murray scored a game-high 29 points and also tallied 11 rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block.
- The two teams combined to shoot 16-for-60 from beyond the arc.
- Boston outscored San Antonio by 28 points during Enes Kanter's 18 minutes of playing time.
- Marcus Smart filled the stat sheet with 13 points, a game-high eight assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block.
- Each team committed 10 turnovers.
- Derrick White and Keldon Johnson each scored 17 points for San Antonio.
- Johnson led the game with 14 rebounds.
- Jaylen Brown scored 16 points and tied White for the most made 3-pointers in the game, with three.
- Boston shot just 37 percent from the field, while San Antonio shot just 43.7 percent.
"We're gonna figure it out. I'm certain of it."
Jayson Tatum on the Celtics
