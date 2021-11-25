Key Moment

The Boston Celtics were hoping to complete a four-game homestand sweep Wednesday night, but the Brooklyn Nets were quick to shut down such a possibility.

Brooklyn got out to an early lead and never trailed, going up by as many as 29 points before walking away with a 123-104 win at TD Garden.

The Nets dealt most of their damage from late in the second quarter to early in the third when they went on a 22-3 run, turning a 58-49 lead into an 80-52 advantage.

A Grant Williams 3-pointer had brought Boston’s deficit down to nine points with 1:18 left in the second quarter, but the C’s went ice-cold after that point. Boston’s only field goal over the next 5:12 came in the form of an Al Horford and-1.

Meanwhile, the Nets’ offense caught fire, riding the wave of a LaMarcus Aldridge/Patty Mills scoring barrage.

Despite eventually going down by as many as 29 points, the Celtics made a valiant comeback effort in the fourth quarter, cutting their deficit down to 12 points.

But in the end, Brooklyn’s lead was far too much to overcome and the top team Eastern Conference came out on top.