Key Moment

It didn't take long for the Celtics to silence the Thunder Saturday night, as they built an early lead over Oklahoma City at TD Garden and never looked back.

OKC took its first and only lead of the game at the 8:01 mark of the first quarter when it went up 8-7 on a Derrick Favors jumper. But that lead lasted all of 15 seconds before Boston snagged it back and went off on a 9-0 run.

Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder accounted for all nine of those points, trading buckets back and forth over a three-minute stretch. And all four of their shots were assisted, which was a consistent first-half trend for the C's, who logged assists on 17 of their 22 field-goal makes ahead of the break.

OKC went nearly four minutes without a field goal, and in that time the Celtics went from being down 8-7 to up 16-8.

Boston would get out in front by as many as 25 points before OKC cut into the deficit during garbage time. However, the C's maintained their lead throughout, never allowing the Thunder to pull within a single possession, and walked away with a 111-105 victory for their second win in as many nights.