Thanks to an inspired comeback by the Cleveland Cavaliers, which saw them battle back from 19 points down during the second half, Saturday night’s matchup in Cleveland came down to two free throws and a missed jumper, all during the final 10 seconds.

Unfortunately for Boston, those two free throws were made by Cleveland, and the missed jumper came off the fingers of its speedy point guard.

With the game tied up at 89-89 during the final 15 seconds, Darius Garland was able to beat Marcus Smart off the dribble on a drive to the basket that wound up drawing a foul on Smart. Garland connected on both of his free throws to push Cleveland ahead 91-89 with 9.4 seconds left.

Boston called for timeout and, per Ime Udoka’s postgame comments, got what it was looking for on the final possession of the night. Dennis Schroder, who had scored a game-high 28 points up to that moment in the game, was given the chance to tie the game on a drive toward the basket. However, his defender, Cedi Osman, was able to stay in front of him to force a baseline jumper out of Schroder. The high-arcing shot was taken from about two feet outside the right side of the lane and bounced off of the front of the rim at the buzzer to seal Cleveland’s 91-89 victory.