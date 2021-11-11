Key Moment
The Celtics continue to prove that they shouldn’t be defined by their blown leads from early in the season. They’re showing now that they can put games away – consistently.
Boston led by 18 points early on in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s matchup with Toronto, but that lead quickly dwindled all the way down to eight midway through the fourth quarter. The pressure, as they say, was on at that point for a Celtics team that had already blown multiple big leads this season, including a blown 19-point lead to the Chicago Bulls during their last appearance at TD Garden.
This time, however, the Celtics were prepared to answer their opponents’ run and close out the win.
Boston responded with an 8-0 run to double its lead back up to 16 points with 5:35 left in the game. That lead never dropped below 13 points the rest of the night.
Four Celtics combined to score during the run, including three makes off of assists. Josh Richardson initiated the spurt with two free throws, which were then followed by a Rob Williams dunk, a Jayson Tatum driving layup, and a Dennis Schroder jumper. Those buckets were assisted by Tatum, Marcus Smart and Tatum, respectively.
This type of response by Boston, as opponents are fighting to battle back into the game, is becoming a trend. The C’s have followed this blueprint to victory three times during their last four games, and they hope to do so many more times before the season comes to an end.
It’s #SunLifeDunkForDiabetes month, so Rob Williams decided to throw a dunk party tonight at TD Garden.
Williams, who finished with 16 points on 8-for-11 shooting, slammed home a game-high five dunks Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors. He tied Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder for the team-high in made field goals with those eight makes.
Williams also hauled in a game-high 13 rebounds on the night to give him his fourth double-double of the season. Eight – yes, we said eight - of those boards were grabbed at the offensive end of the court. Those eight offensive rebounds were two more than Toronto’s entire team accounted for on the night.
To round out his impressive performance, Williams also grabbed two steals, blocked one shot, and dished out one assist during his nearly 33 minutes of action. Boston outscored Toronto by 20 points while he was on the floor, giving him the top plus/minus rating of the game.
- All five of Boston's starters, as well as reserve Josh Richardson, scored in double-figures.
- Jayson Tatum led the game with 22 points and seven assists, all while hauling in 12 rebounds too.
- Rob Williams logged a monster double-double with 16 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
- Williams' eight offensive rebounds were two more than Toronto's team total.
- Scottie Barnes led Toronto with 21 points.
- Tatum and Williams logged double-doubles, while no Raptors player reached the feat.
- Boston limited Toronto to 88 points, marking the third time in four games that Boston's opponent has failed to crack 90.
- Josh Richardson led all reserves with 15 points.
- Boston never trailed during the game.
- Richardson, Marcus Smart and Toronto's Fred VanVleet tied for the game high in steals with three apiece.
- Only one Raptors player, Dalano Banton, finished with a positive plus/minus rating (plus-one).
"We’re learning the intensity and effort it takes to win every night.'"
Ime Udoka on winning three out of four games in runaway fashion
