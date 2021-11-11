Key Moment

The Celtics continue to prove that they shouldn’t be defined by their blown leads from early in the season. They’re showing now that they can put games away – consistently.

Boston led by 18 points early on in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s matchup with Toronto, but that lead quickly dwindled all the way down to eight midway through the fourth quarter. The pressure, as they say, was on at that point for a Celtics team that had already blown multiple big leads this season, including a blown 19-point lead to the Chicago Bulls during their last appearance at TD Garden.

This time, however, the Celtics were prepared to answer their opponents’ run and close out the win.

Boston responded with an 8-0 run to double its lead back up to 16 points with 5:35 left in the game. That lead never dropped below 13 points the rest of the night.

Four Celtics combined to score during the run, including three makes off of assists. Josh Richardson initiated the spurt with two free throws, which were then followed by a Rob Williams dunk, a Jayson Tatum driving layup, and a Dennis Schroder jumper. Those buckets were assisted by Tatum, Marcus Smart and Tatum, respectively.

This type of response by Boston, as opponents are fighting to battle back into the game, is becoming a trend. The C’s have followed this blueprint to victory three times during their last four games, and they hope to do so many more times before the season comes to an end.