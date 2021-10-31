Key Moment

Saturday night marked the second time in the past 11 days in which the Boston Celtics took a hard-fought road matchup into double overtime. And for the second time, they came up just short of earning a victory.

Boston pulled off a late comeback in regulation against the Washington Wizards thanks to a couple of clutch shots from Jaylen Brown in the final minute. However, they couldn’t seal the deal in either of the extra periods that ensued, as the Wizards snuck away with a 115-112 win.

The C’s also lost their season-opener in double-OT fashion on the road against the New York Knicks.

Both teams in Saturday night's matchup had run out of gas by the end of the fourth quarter, as they went on to combine for just 21 points during the extra 10 minutes of action. That included just three points from the Celtics in the second overtime.

Jayson Tatum made the lone field goal of that period, tying the game at 111-111 with 3:26 remaining. Dennis Schroder connected on a single free throw 45 seconds later to give the Celtics a one-point lead, but that was the last time they would see the scoring column.

Bradley Beal snapped a three-and-a-half-minute scoring drought for the Wizards at the 1:07 mark with the game’s go-ahead layup. Jayson Tatum then missed an attempt from nine feet out before Spencer Dinwiddie knocked down a mid-range jumper to put Washington ahead by three with 20.6 seconds remaining.

The final 20 seconds were chaotic and messy. Tatum threw a kick-out pass out of bounds with 17 seconds left, but then made up for it by stealing the ensuing inbounds pass to give the C’s another life.

Boston took a timeout with 10.3 seconds on the clock so that they could draw up a play; however, it fell apart and all they could muster was a deep, last-second heave from Jaylen Brown, which was blocked by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope at the buzzer.