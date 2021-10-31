Key Moment
Saturday night marked the second time in the past 11 days in which the Boston Celtics took a hard-fought road matchup into double overtime. And for the second time, they came up just short of earning a victory.
Boston pulled off a late comeback in regulation against the Washington Wizards thanks to a couple of clutch shots from Jaylen Brown in the final minute. However, they couldn’t seal the deal in either of the extra periods that ensued, as the Wizards snuck away with a 115-112 win.
The C’s also lost their season-opener in double-OT fashion on the road against the New York Knicks.
Both teams in Saturday night's matchup had run out of gas by the end of the fourth quarter, as they went on to combine for just 21 points during the extra 10 minutes of action. That included just three points from the Celtics in the second overtime.
Jayson Tatum made the lone field goal of that period, tying the game at 111-111 with 3:26 remaining. Dennis Schroder connected on a single free throw 45 seconds later to give the Celtics a one-point lead, but that was the last time they would see the scoring column.
Bradley Beal snapped a three-and-a-half-minute scoring drought for the Wizards at the 1:07 mark with the game’s go-ahead layup. Jayson Tatum then missed an attempt from nine feet out before Spencer Dinwiddie knocked down a mid-range jumper to put Washington ahead by three with 20.6 seconds remaining.
The final 20 seconds were chaotic and messy. Tatum threw a kick-out pass out of bounds with 17 seconds left, but then made up for it by stealing the ensuing inbounds pass to give the C’s another life.
Boston took a timeout with 10.3 seconds on the clock so that they could draw up a play; however, it fell apart and all they could muster was a deep, last-second heave from Jaylen Brown, which was blocked by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope at the buzzer.
Key Player
The Washington Wizards did a great job of bottling up Jaylen Brown in the first game of their home-and-home series Wednesday night. But the same could not be said during Saturday night’s rematch.
Brown followed up his 13-point, 5-of-16 shooting performance at home with a 34-point, 14-of-24 shooting effort on the road.
The sixth-year wing made adjustments right off the bat, attacking Washington’s weak interior defense with a cutting dunk and easy driving layup for Boston’s first four points of the game. He attacked the paint all game long, as all 14 of his field-goal makes came from inside the arc, not including his 6-of-7 effort from the free-throw line.
Brown also corralled six rebounds, dished out two assists, and snagged one steal during a team-high 47 minutes and 23 seconds of action.
It marked the second time this season in which Brown scored more than 30 points in a game. Unfortunately, both contests ended in the same fashion of a double-OT loss.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jaylen Brown paced the Celtics in scoring with 34 points on 14-of-24 shooting.
- Bradley Beal finished with two more points than Brown, but made two fewer shots on eight more attempts.
- Kyle Kuzma pulled down a game-high 17 rebounds.
- Jayson Tatum collected a career-high 15 rebounds.
- The Celtics missed their first 20 3-point attempts. They finished 2-for-26 from deep.
- Boston scored 66 points in the paint.
- Al Horford logged a season-high six blocks.
- Dennis Schroder recorded game-highs of nine assists and three steals.
- Josh Richardson notched a season-high 18 points after going scoreless in his previous two games.
- Boston committed just 11 turnovers during the 58-minute contest.
Quote of the Night
We've got to continute to follow his lead on the defensive end and really, really guard.
Jaylen Brown on Al Horford's defensive presence
