Key Moment

The Boston Celtics cut a 26-point halftime deficit all the way down to six late in the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s matchup with the Miami Heat. However, that was as close as the C’s would get to Miami, as New England native Duncan Robinson closed the door on his hometown team with a dagger 3-pointer down the stretch.

Boston was on a 32-11 run that lasted from the 11:12 mark of the fourth quarter all the way up to the 2:42 mark, which is when Robinson stole the momentum away by rattling home a one-dribble, straightaway triple from about four feet outside the top of the arc.

That shot seemed to knock the wind out of Boston, as it gave Miami a 121-112 lead. From that point on, the Heat prevented the Celtics from creating anymore separation as they traded buckets until the final buzzer, resulting in a 130-124 Miami win.