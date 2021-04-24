Key Moment

Payton Pritchard put the Celtics on his back Friday night, as he caught fire in the fourth quarter to help cut a 17-point Nets lead down to three during the waning minutes of regulation in Brooklyn. But Boston was unable to ride the wave of Pritchard’s 13-point fourth-quarter effort, as a three-point margin was as close as it would get to surpassing the Nets in the scoring column.

After watching a 94-77 advantage dwindle down to a 98-95 lead, Brooklyn finally found an answer to Pritchard, as Joe Harris knocked down a critical 3-pointer with 3:09 remaining to double his team’s lead. Pritchard then logged a rare miss on the other end, which turned into a fast-break lay-up for Jeff Green, putting the Nets up 103-95.

Boston had a few more chances down the final stretch, but Jayson Tatum, who had a flawless game up to that point, committed two costly turnovers and also missed two critical free throws.

Despite the late miscues, Pritchard gave Boston one last glimmer of hope, as he sunk a triple from 27 feet out with three seconds remaining, cutting the Celtics’ deficit back to three at 107-104. However, Kyrie Irving then sealed the fate of his former team, as he was fouled on the inbound pass and proceeded to sink both of his free throws to secure a 109-104 Nets win.