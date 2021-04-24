Key Moment
Payton Pritchard put the Celtics on his back Friday night, as he caught fire in the fourth quarter to help cut a 17-point Nets lead down to three during the waning minutes of regulation in Brooklyn. But Boston was unable to ride the wave of Pritchard’s 13-point fourth-quarter effort, as a three-point margin was as close as it would get to surpassing the Nets in the scoring column.
After watching a 94-77 advantage dwindle down to a 98-95 lead, Brooklyn finally found an answer to Pritchard, as Joe Harris knocked down a critical 3-pointer with 3:09 remaining to double his team’s lead. Pritchard then logged a rare miss on the other end, which turned into a fast-break lay-up for Jeff Green, putting the Nets up 103-95.
Boston had a few more chances down the final stretch, but Jayson Tatum, who had a flawless game up to that point, committed two costly turnovers and also missed two critical free throws.
Despite the late miscues, Pritchard gave Boston one last glimmer of hope, as he sunk a triple from 27 feet out with three seconds remaining, cutting the Celtics’ deficit back to three at 107-104. However, Kyrie Irving then sealed the fate of his former team, as he was fouled on the inbound pass and proceeded to sink both of his free throws to secure a 109-104 Nets win.
All Jayson Tatum needed in order to wake up from a two-game shooting slump was a trip to the city that never sleeps.
After combining for just 29 points on 6-of-34 shooting (2-of-12 from 3-point range) in his previous two outings, Tatum bounced back Friday night in Brooklyn with a 38-point outpour, as he sunk 14-of-27 from the field, including 6-of-12 from deep.
The All-Star wing tallied nearly twice as many points as the game’s next-highest scorer – Payton Pritchard with 22. Tatum also led the Celtics in rebounds with 10, and finished with four assists, just one shy of Evan Fournier’s team-high mark.
The two categories with which Tatum struggled, however, were turnovers and free throws, as he coughed up the rock five times and made just 4-of-7 from the foul line. But otherwise, he was in a great rhythm throughout the night, as he finished plus-one in the plus/minus department despite the five-point loss.
- Jayson Tatum finished with a game-high 38 points on 14-of-27 shooting.
- Payton Pritchard scored 13 of his 22 points during the fourth quarter.
- Joe Harris was Brooklyn's lone 20-point scorer, as he finished with that exact amount.
- Kyrie Irving led the game in assists (11) and steals (four).
- The Nets had an absurd 32-3 advantage in fast-break points.
- Romeo Langford was minus-26 in 19 minutes of action.
- Boston had a 15-6 advantage on the offensive glass, but only a 10-6 advantage in second-chance points.
- The Celtics committed 19 turnovers, while Brooklyn committed only 11.
- DeAndre Jordan led the game in rebounds (11) and blocks (three).
- Brooklyn's bench outscored Boston's second unit 48-38.
- The Celtics committed just one more foul than the Nets, but Brooklyn still attempted 12 more free throws.
I think I had that before I came to the Celtics.
Payton Pritchard on his ability to hit deep threes.
