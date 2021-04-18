Key Moment

There were so many key moments to choose from in Boston’s epic 119-114 win over the Golden State Warriors Saturday night, but none were bigger than Marcus Smart’s clutch offensive sequence with just over a minute left in the game that helped to pave the way for a 119-114 Celtics victory.

The C’s, who had trailed by as many as 16 points during the first half, were down 109-108 with a little less than two minutes left at the time when Smart’s heroics began.

Kemba Walker began the offensive possession by rising up for a potential go-ahead 3-pointer, but the ball hit the front-rim and soared out toward the free-throw line where three Warriors player and one Celtics player were gathering themselves to leap for the rebound.

Guess who that Celtics player was?

Marcus Smart.

And guess who ended up with the ball?

(Do we even need to tell you?)

Smart soared for the rock, locked his hands on it and quickly dished it back out to Walker to save the possession.

But Smart wasn’t done yet. Five seconds later, he wound up with the ball back in his hands on the right wing. Kent Bazemore sprinted to close him out, but Smart duped him on a fake pass to give himself a wide-open look at the basket. He took his time, rose up, and delivered the go-ahead triple to give Boston a 111-109 lead.

The Celtics never trailed again after that point, slipping by with four-point victory largely thanks to Smart’s clutch sequence.