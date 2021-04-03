Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
Brad Stevens often talks about “water finding its level” in various aspects of basketball. Well, Evan Fournier found his level in the fourth quarter Friday night, and in doing so, he helped to launch his new Celtics team past the Rockets at TD Garden.
After starting off his Celtics career 1-for-12 from 3-point range, the recently-acquired sharpshooter caught fire near the tail-end of his third game in green, sinking a perfect 6-of-6 from deep during the final frame.
Not only did Fournier get hot, but he got hot at just the right time, as he alone blew open the game at the start of the fourth quarter. The Celtics opened the frame with a an 82-70 lead, which Fournier quickly turned into a 19-point advantage by sinking four triples in less than a four-minute span.
Fournier wound up scoring 20 points of his 23 points during that fourth quarter, becoming the first Celtics player to tally at last 20 points on 100 percent shooting in a quarter since Paul Pierce in 2009.
The Celtics rode the wave of Fournier’s hot stretch, as they ballooned their lead to as many as 24 points before coasting to a 118-102 victory.
Key Player
After missing Wednesday night’s game against Dallas due to an illness, Robert Williams returned to the Celtics starting lineup Friday night looking as healthy as could be. In fact, he had never looked better.
The Celtics center posted career-highs of 20 points and eight assists, while also corralling nine rebounds, two blocks, and one steal, all in less than 26 minutes of action. Amazingly, he didn’t miss a single attempt from the field, as he connected on all nine of his shot attempts.
As impressive as Williams’ shooting was, his passing was the most remarkable aspect of his performance. Just to show how far he has come, his eight-dime effort surpassed his assist total (seven) from his entire rookie season.
Box Score Nuggets
- Robert Williams posted career-highs of 20 points and eight assists.
- Evan Fournier made a career-high seven 3-pointers (6-of-6 in the fourth quarter).
- Jayson Tatum logged a game-high 26 points.
- Jaylen Brown recorded a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds.
- The Celtics shot 17-of-41 from 3-point range.
- Boston tied its season high with 35 assists.
- Marcus Smart dished out 10 of those dimes to lead the game in that category.
- This was the first game since 1994 that the Celtics had 3 players with 8-plus assists.
- The Celtics out-rebounded Houston, 50-40.
- Boston had a 16-4 advantage in fast-break points.
Quote of the Night
I feel like if it stays that way, I'm just gonna get better.
Rob Williams on seeing his minutes continue to rise.
NEXT UP: