Key Moment

Brad Stevens often talks about “water finding its level” in various aspects of basketball. Well, Evan Fournier found his level in the fourth quarter Friday night, and in doing so, he helped to launch his new Celtics team past the Rockets at TD Garden.

After starting off his Celtics career 1-for-12 from 3-point range, the recently-acquired sharpshooter caught fire near the tail-end of his third game in green, sinking a perfect 6-of-6 from deep during the final frame.

Not only did Fournier get hot, but he got hot at just the right time, as he alone blew open the game at the start of the fourth quarter. The Celtics opened the frame with a an 82-70 lead, which Fournier quickly turned into a 19-point advantage by sinking four triples in less than a four-minute span.

Fournier wound up scoring 20 points of his 23 points during that fourth quarter, becoming the first Celtics player to tally at last 20 points on 100 percent shooting in a quarter since Paul Pierce in 2009.

The Celtics rode the wave of Fournier’s hot stretch, as they ballooned their lead to as many as 24 points before coasting to a 118-102 victory.