Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
The Boston Celtics have experienced a trend lately where they storm back from massive deficits in the fourth quarter, only to come up just short in the end. Wednesday night was the latest example, as they nearly overcame a 23-point deficit against the Dallas Mavericks, but couldn’t get over the hump in the final minute of play at TD Garden.
Boston entered the fourth quarter trailing the Mavs by 17 points, and gradually chipped away over the ensuing 11-plus minutes, during which they went on a 34-19 run.
Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker put the team on their back during that stretch, combining to match Dallas’ scoring total of 19 points, while also dishing out six assists between them.
They both also knocked down clutch baskets during the final minute to give Celtics fans a glimmer of hope: Walker swished a 3-pointer to pull the Celtics to within four points at 109-105, and then Smart made a tip-shot on the next possession, bringing Boston within two with 16.4 seconds remaining.
But by then, the shot clock was no longer a factor, meaning the Celtics had to foul. And they did, sending Jalen Brunson to the line, where he would knock down both freebies to put Dallas back up by four with 11.3 seconds remaining.
Jaylen Brown tried to reduce Boston’s deficit to one on its next possession, but his 3-point attempt rimmed out. However, Marcus Smart got fouled while going up for the offensive rebound, which meant he’d have an opportunity to keep the Celtics in the game if he played his cards right at the free-throw line. He made the first one and then tried to purposely miss the second so that the Celtics would have a chance to grab an offensive rebound and potentially tie the game. Unfortunately, he missed too badly as the attempt didn’t catch any of the rim, which made it Mavericks possession with 5.4 seconds left.
The Celtics would then foul Brunson again, and he went on make both free throws to seal a 113-108 win.
Key Player
Luka Doncic crushed the Celtics during their Feb. 23 matchup by knocking down a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. In their rematch Wednesday night, he simply crushed them all game long.
The 22-year-old point guard put up a game-high 36 points on a ridiculous shooting line of 11-of-15 from the field, 7-of-11 from 3-point range, and 7-of-11 from the free-throw line. He also corralled eight rebounds and dished out a team-high five assists, all in 35 minutes of action.
Where Donic wasn’t so sharp was in the turnover department, as he committed half of his team’s 16 turnovers. But at the end of the day, his domination in all other areas of the game helped to carry Dallas to a win.
Box Score Nuggets
- Luka Doncic scored a game-high 36 points while shooting 7-of-11 from 3-point range.
- Jayson Tatum led the Celtics in both scoring (25 points) and rebounding (nine boards).
- Boston attempted eight more 3-pointers (47) than Dallas (39), but made eight fewer (11) than the Mavs (19).
- Marcus Smart dished out a game-high seven assists.
- Both teams handed out 20 assists.
- Evan Fournier made his first shot attempt of the game after going 0-for-10 in his Celtics debut.
- Jaylen Brown tied his career-high with four steals.
- Boston outscored Dallas 50-30 inside the paint.
- There were six total blocks recorded in the game and Kristaps Porzingis was responsible for half of them.
- Dallas led by as many as 23 points. Boston never led at any point.
Quote of the Night
It's not time to dream about the future. It's time to do it now.
Brad Stevens on if he has faith in his team turning its season around eventually.
