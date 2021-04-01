Key Moment

The Boston Celtics have experienced a trend lately where they storm back from massive deficits in the fourth quarter, only to come up just short in the end. Wednesday night was the latest example, as they nearly overcame a 23-point deficit against the Dallas Mavericks, but couldn’t get over the hump in the final minute of play at TD Garden.

Boston entered the fourth quarter trailing the Mavs by 17 points, and gradually chipped away over the ensuing 11-plus minutes, during which they went on a 34-19 run.

Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker put the team on their back during that stretch, combining to match Dallas’ scoring total of 19 points, while also dishing out six assists between them.

They both also knocked down clutch baskets during the final minute to give Celtics fans a glimmer of hope: Walker swished a 3-pointer to pull the Celtics to within four points at 109-105, and then Smart made a tip-shot on the next possession, bringing Boston within two with 16.4 seconds remaining.

But by then, the shot clock was no longer a factor, meaning the Celtics had to foul. And they did, sending Jalen Brunson to the line, where he would knock down both freebies to put Dallas back up by four with 11.3 seconds remaining.

Jaylen Brown tried to reduce Boston’s deficit to one on its next possession, but his 3-point attempt rimmed out. However, Marcus Smart got fouled while going up for the offensive rebound, which meant he’d have an opportunity to keep the Celtics in the game if he played his cards right at the free-throw line. He made the first one and then tried to purposely miss the second so that the Celtics would have a chance to grab an offensive rebound and potentially tie the game. Unfortunately, he missed too badly as the attempt didn’t catch any of the rim, which made it Mavericks possession with 5.4 seconds left.

The Celtics would then foul Brunson again, and he went on make both free throws to seal a 113-108 win.