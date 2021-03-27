Key Moment

The Boston Celtics gave the NBA’s best offense a taste of its own medicine Friday night.

Boston dropped 122 points on the Milwaukee Bucks in an eight-point victory, which was sparked by a season-high 43-point third quarter.

It was at the start of that frame when the Celtics created most of their separation, as they broke open their 60-55 halftime lead by erupting on a 22-9 run out of the break. Boston dropped six 3-pointers during that four-minute run, including three from Jayson Tatum, two from Jaylen Brown and one for Marcus Smart.

Tatum was the catalyst of Boston’s 43-point frame, as he dropped in 15 of his game-high 34 points in just under 10 minutes of action during that quarter.

With his help, Boston was able to build an 82-64 lead by the 7:56 mark of the third, and the Bucks looked caught in the headlights at that point. The Celtics maintained a significant lead all the way up until the end of the fourth quarter, before walking away with a 122-114 victory a season-series win against the Bucks.