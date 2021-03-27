Key Moment
The Boston Celtics gave the NBA’s best offense a taste of its own medicine Friday night.
Boston dropped 122 points on the Milwaukee Bucks in an eight-point victory, which was sparked by a season-high 43-point third quarter.
It was at the start of that frame when the Celtics created most of their separation, as they broke open their 60-55 halftime lead by erupting on a 22-9 run out of the break. Boston dropped six 3-pointers during that four-minute run, including three from Jayson Tatum, two from Jaylen Brown and one for Marcus Smart.
Tatum was the catalyst of Boston’s 43-point frame, as he dropped in 15 of his game-high 34 points in just under 10 minutes of action during that quarter.
With his help, Boston was able to build an 82-64 lead by the 7:56 mark of the third, and the Bucks looked caught in the headlights at that point. The Celtics maintained a significant lead all the way up until the end of the fourth quarter, before walking away with a 122-114 victory a season-series win against the Bucks.
Jayson Tatum didn’t just heat up in the third quarter; he was on fire all game long.
The All-Star wing poured in a game-high 34 points while shooting an incredibly efficient 13-of-18 shooting from the field, 4-of-7 from 3-point range, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.
Tatum was also the game’s top facilitator, as he dished out a game-high seven assists. On top of that, he corralled six rebounds, snagged one steal and blocked one shot, all in 33 minutes of action.
- The Celtics had three 20-point scorers, while the Bucks had none.
- Jayson Tatum led the game in points (34) and assists (seven).
- Marcus Smart shot 7-of-10 from 3-point range and finished with 23 points.
- In his first start of the season, Rob Williams logged seven points, nine rebounds, five blocks and a career-high six assists.
- Boston's starters shot a perfect 13-of-13 from the free-throw line.
- The Celtics limited defending two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to 16 points.
- Williams recorded two more blocks than Milwaukee had as an entire team.
- Khris Middleton was minus-30 despite his team only losing by eight points.
- Moe Wagner scored a 3-pointer from the right corner in his first shot attempt as a Celtic.
- Boston had half as many offensive rebounds (eight) as Milwaukee (16), but scored one more second-chance point (18-17).
I feel like I did what I was supposed to do.
Rob Williams on his first start of the season.
