Keys to the Game
Posted: Mar 26, 2021
Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics gave the NBA’s best offense a taste of its own medicine Friday night.

Boston dropped 122 points on the Milwaukee Bucks in an eight-point victory, which was sparked by a season-high 43-point third quarter.

It was at the start of that frame when the Celtics created most of their separation, as they broke open their 60-55 halftime lead by erupting on a 22-9 run out of the break. Boston dropped six 3-pointers during that four-minute run, including three from Jayson Tatum, two from Jaylen Brown and one for Marcus Smart.

Tatum was the catalyst of Boston’s 43-point frame, as he dropped in 15 of his game-high 34 points in just under 10 minutes of action during that quarter.

With his help, Boston was able to build an 82-64 lead by the 7:56 mark of the third, and the Bucks looked caught in the headlights at that point. The Celtics maintained a significant lead all the way up until the end of the fourth quarter, before walking away with a 122-114 victory a season-series win against the Bucks.

Key Player

Jayson Tatum didn’t just heat up in the third quarter; he was on fire all game long.

The All-Star wing poured in a game-high 34 points while shooting an incredibly efficient 13-of-18 shooting from the field, 4-of-7 from 3-point range, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Tatum was also the game’s top facilitator, as he dished out a game-high seven assists. On top of that, he corralled six rebounds, snagged one steal and blocked one shot, all in 33 minutes of action.

Box Score Nuggets

  • The Celtics had three 20-point scorers, while the Bucks had none.
  • Jayson Tatum led the game in points (34) and assists (seven).
  • Marcus Smart shot 7-of-10 from 3-point range and finished with 23 points.
  • In his first start of the season, Rob Williams logged seven points, nine rebounds, five blocks and a career-high six assists.
  • Boston's starters shot a perfect 13-of-13 from the free-throw line.
  • The Celtics limited defending two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to 16 points.
  • Williams recorded two more blocks than Milwaukee had as an entire team.
  • Khris Middleton was minus-30 despite his team only losing by eight points.
  • Moe Wagner scored a 3-pointer from the right corner in his first shot attempt as a Celtic.
  • Boston had half as many offensive rebounds (eight) as Milwaukee (16), but scored one more second-chance point (18-17).

Quote of the Night

I feel like I did what I was supposed to do.

Rob Williams on his first start of the season.

Key Player
Tags
Smart, Marcus, Tatum, Jayson, Wagner, Moritz, Williams III, Robert, Celtics

Related Content

Smart, Marcus

Tatum, Jayson

Wagner, Moritz

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter