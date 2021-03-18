Key Moment
Key Moment
Boston had climbed back into Wednesday’s matchup with Cleveland after trailing by as many as 21 points during the first half. The C’s made it a four-point contest with possession of the ball coming out of a timeout at the 3:15 mark of the fourth quarter after Grant Williams canned two critical free throws. They had a chance to make it a one-possession game, but instead, the contest went in the other direction.
The Celtics failed to score coming out of their timeout and the game got away from them again from that moment on. Cleveland went on to score the game’s next five points, and 10 of the next 12 overall to pull ahead 110-98 with 1:29 remaining.
Boston did rattle off seven straight points to climb back to within five multiple times during the final minute, but it was too little, too late. Cleveland iced the game with seven free throws during the final minute to close out a 117-110 win.
Key Player
Jayson Tatum was a dominant force during the second half of Boston’s loss to the Cavaliers. His play was what gave the Celtics a chance down the stretch.
After scoring just five points during the first half, Tatum poured in 24 during the second half alone. He shot 9-for-15 overall during the second half, canned three of his seven triples, and added in three free throws to account for his 24 second-half points.
Tatum’s 29 points tied Cavs guard Collin Sexton for the most in the game. Tatum also added in five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block during the defeat.
Box Score Nuggets
- The contest featured only one tie and only one lead change.
- Jayson Tatum and Collin Sexton tied for the game high in scoring with 29 points apiece.
- Both teams made 10 shots from 3-point range, but Cleveland needed 15 fewer attempts (23) to reach that mark than Boston did (38).
- Robert Williams blocked more shots (four) than Cleveland's entire team (three).
- Williams also led the game with 14 rebounds, scored 13 points, dished out three assists and grabbed two steals, all in less than 27 minutes of action.
- Cleveland's other starting guard, Darius Garland, scored 25 points.
- The Celtics committed only 10 turnovers.
- Jaylen Brown scored 28 points.
- Boston scored 36 points during both the third and the fourth quarters.
- Both teams scored 56 points in the paint.
- Marcus Smart scored 19 points on only 11 shots.
- Daniel Theis led Boston with five assists.
Quote of the Night
"I just want to play good basketball. You know what that means, what it looks like, what it feels like … We don’t do it enough at a time."
Brad Stevens on the defeat
NEXT UP: