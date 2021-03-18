Key Moment

Boston had climbed back into Wednesday’s matchup with Cleveland after trailing by as many as 21 points during the first half. The C’s made it a four-point contest with possession of the ball coming out of a timeout at the 3:15 mark of the fourth quarter after Grant Williams canned two critical free throws. They had a chance to make it a one-possession game, but instead, the contest went in the other direction.

The Celtics failed to score coming out of their timeout and the game got away from them again from that moment on. Cleveland went on to score the game’s next five points, and 10 of the next 12 overall to pull ahead 110-98 with 1:29 remaining.

Boston did rattle off seven straight points to climb back to within five multiple times during the final minute, but it was too little, too late. Cleveland iced the game with seven free throws during the final minute to close out a 117-110 win.