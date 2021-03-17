Key Moment
It’s a make or miss league. The Celtics missed their biggest shot of the night Tuesday against Utah. The Jazz, meanwhile, made theirs.
This contest was tight throughout and was a one-possession game heading into the final two minutes. Boston’s swarming defense kept it in the game and provided it with an opportunity to tie the contest up with 1:20 remaining on the clock.
That’s when Marcus Smart stepped into a 3-pointer from the left wing after his initial shot fake led his defender out of the picture. Smart was in rhythm and fired the shot up with confidence, but it missed off the front of the rim and the ball then fell into the hands of the Jazz.
Utah took its time in bringing the ball up the court for its ensuing possession. It never left Donovan Mitchell’s hands, and he is the player who drove a dagger through Boston’s heart.
Mitchell used a screen by Rudy Gobert to free himself from Smart’s strong defense. He dribbled off the screen with his right hand and stepped into a 3-pointer from 26 feet out at the top of the arc and drained it to double Utah’s lead up to six with 1:04 left.
Boston did not come any closer than that margin the rest of the way before suffering a 117-109 defeat.
Jaylen Brown put together one of the best all-around box scores of his career Tuesday night against Utah. Not only did he score 28 points on an efficient 12-for-21 shooting effort, but he also dished out a game-high seven assists to go along with five rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot.
Brown’s seven assists mark his fourth-highest total of the season. He previously set a new career high in assists by dishing out 10 a little over a month ago, on Feb. 11 against Toronto.
The last note from Brown’s box score is that he shot 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. That might not seem like much, but context is king; Boston attempted only four shots from the line as a team during the game, so Brown accounted for half of them and two of the team’s three makes.
- Jayson Tatum (29 points) and Jaylen Brown (28 points) led Boston in scoring.
- Donovan Mitchell led Utah in scoring with 21 points.
- Utah made 18 more free throws (22) than Boston attempted (four).
- The Jazz made 19 3-pointers to Boston's 10.
- Brown dished out a game-high seven assists.
- Rudy Gobert led the game with 12 rebounds and four blocked shots.
- Utah's bench outscored Boston's 45-21.
- Rob Williams accounted for 14 of Boston's 21 bench points.
- Jordan Clarkson led all reserves with 20 points.
- Tatum grabbed a game-high three steals.
- Boston outscored Utah by 13 points while Tatum was on the floor. The team's next-best plus/minus rating was plus-four, by Williams.
"These types of games, we miss our fans and the best sixth man in the world."
Jaylen Brown on the close loss
