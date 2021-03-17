Key Moment

It’s a make or miss league. The Celtics missed their biggest shot of the night Tuesday against Utah. The Jazz, meanwhile, made theirs.

This contest was tight throughout and was a one-possession game heading into the final two minutes. Boston’s swarming defense kept it in the game and provided it with an opportunity to tie the contest up with 1:20 remaining on the clock.

That’s when Marcus Smart stepped into a 3-pointer from the left wing after his initial shot fake led his defender out of the picture. Smart was in rhythm and fired the shot up with confidence, but it missed off the front of the rim and the ball then fell into the hands of the Jazz.

Utah took its time in bringing the ball up the court for its ensuing possession. It never left Donovan Mitchell’s hands, and he is the player who drove a dagger through Boston’s heart.

Mitchell used a screen by Rudy Gobert to free himself from Smart’s strong defense. He dribbled off the screen with his right hand and stepped into a 3-pointer from 26 feet out at the top of the arc and drained it to double Utah’s lead up to six with 1:04 left.

Boston did not come any closer than that margin the rest of the way before suffering a 117-109 defeat.