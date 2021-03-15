Key Moment

All the Celtics needed Sunday night in Houston was a little bit of Smart.

Marcus Smart, that is.

Smart, who is coming off the bench right now as he slowly works himself back from a calf injury, was forced to watch an underwhelming start to the game by his team’s defense. Boston allowed the Rockets to jump out to an 18-11 lead thanks to 7-for-12 shooting from the field before Smart checked in at the 7:07 mark of the quarter.

If you know Smart, that didn’t sit well with him, and he wanted to make a difference.

He did so almost immediately by taking a charge just 16 seconds after entering the game. It was at that point, it seemed, that the Celtics turned things around in immediate fashion.

Boston went on to outscore the Rockets 27-16 over the remainder of the quarter while limiting Houston to just five more baskets. To outline that a bit more by the numbers, the C’s allowed seven baskets over the first 4:53 of the game, and after Smart checked in, they allowed only five over the final 7:07 of the opening period.

Smart and the Celtics never looked back from there, as they carried a 38-34 lead into the second frame and went on to pull ahead by as many as 36 points during the second half. Their strong turnaround allowed coach Brad Stevens to limit all of his top players to less than 29 minutes of playing time, which sets the team up well as they head into the remainder of their four-games-in-six-days stretch that began in Houston.