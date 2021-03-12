Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
One turnover. One shot. How quickly a basketball game can turn.
Boston and Brooklyn were set to go down to the wire Thursday night before a quick swing over the span of six seconds gave Brooklyn a commanding lead.
The Celtics trailed by only four and took possession of the ball with 2:21 remaining in the game after forcing a shot-clock violation out of Brooklyn. They had a chance to make it a one-possession game heading into the final two minutes. Instead, Boston turned it over shortly into its possession at the other end of the court.
Joe Harris reached in and poked the ball away from Jayson Tatum along the sideline and wound up hauling the loose ball in for a Nets possession. That turnover doomed the Celtics and set up what was to come just seconds later.
Harris quickly got the ball into the hands of James Harden, who pushed it up in transition. Harden drew multiple defenders as he approached the top of the 3-point arc and then dropped a perfect bounce pass off to Kyrie Irving, who caught it in rhythm and rose up for a 3 from the left wing. Irving’s triple rattled home to push Brooklyn ahead 116-109 with 2:04 left in the game.
Boston was unable to score during the final minutes before suffering a 121-109 defeat.
Key Player
Jayson Tatum put together one of his quietest 30-point games in recent memory Thursday night in Brooklyn.
Tatum led all Celtics by dropping 31 points on the Nets. He shot an efficient 13-for-22 from the field, which allowed him to break through the 30-point barrier despite attempting only two free throws. Tatum’s 31 points trailed only Kyrie Irving’s game-high 40 on the night.
Efficient offense wasn’t all that Tatum brought to the table, either. He also contributed five rebounds, three assists and a steal during his 35-plus minutes of action.
Box Score Nuggets
- Kyrie Irving led the game with 40 points.
- Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 31 points.
- Brooklyn connected on 19 3-pointers.
- Jaylen Brown grabbed four steals, which was one more than Brooklyn's entire team.
- During his first game back from injury, Marcus Smart scored 19 points during only 21 minutes of action.
- James Harden neared a triple-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. He was the only player in the game to record a double-double.
- Rob Williams tied his career high by blocking six shots during only 16-plus minutes of action.
- Brooklyn's Landry Shamet shot 6-of-9 from 3-point range.
- Each team led by at least 11 points during the contest.
- Boston committed only 11 turnovers.
- Brooklyn scored 28 second-chance points.
- Daniel Theis contributed 17 points and eight rebounds while shooting 7-for-10 from the field.
Quote of the Night
"It's like riding a bike. Just come back and do what I do."
Marcus Smart on returning to the lineup
NEXT UP: