Key Moment

One turnover. One shot. How quickly a basketball game can turn.

Boston and Brooklyn were set to go down to the wire Thursday night before a quick swing over the span of six seconds gave Brooklyn a commanding lead.

The Celtics trailed by only four and took possession of the ball with 2:21 remaining in the game after forcing a shot-clock violation out of Brooklyn. They had a chance to make it a one-possession game heading into the final two minutes. Instead, Boston turned it over shortly into its possession at the other end of the court.

Joe Harris reached in and poked the ball away from Jayson Tatum along the sideline and wound up hauling the loose ball in for a Nets possession. That turnover doomed the Celtics and set up what was to come just seconds later.

Harris quickly got the ball into the hands of James Harden, who pushed it up in transition. Harden drew multiple defenders as he approached the top of the 3-point arc and then dropped a perfect bounce pass off to Kyrie Irving, who caught it in rhythm and rose up for a 3 from the left wing. Irving’s triple rattled home to push Brooklyn ahead 116-109 with 2:04 left in the game.

Boston was unable to score during the final minutes before suffering a 121-109 defeat.