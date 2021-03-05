Key Moment

Thursday night marked the fourth straight game in which the Boston Celtics took their opponent down to the wire. And for the fourth straight game, they came away with a win.

Boston was hanging onto a 122-119 lead over the Toronto Raptors with 2:45 remaining in the fourth quarter, but appeared to be losing some momentum after coughing up what had been a 12-point lead earlier in the frame. However, Jaylen Brown, Jeff Teague and Jayson Tatum put the team on their back with a 10-6 run to close the game, preventing Toronto from getting over the hump.

Brown got the first point of that run on the board during a 1-of-2 trip to the free-throw line, which was where he scored 11 of his 21 points on the night. Toronto had a chance to make a two-point game on its next possession, but Kemba Walker came up with the biggest defensive stop of the night as he stood his ground against a driving Norman Powell, drawing a clutch charge.

Jayson Tatum capitalized on Walker’s defensive effort by canning a 19-foot jumper on Boston’s next possession, giving it a 125-119 lead with 1:53 remaining. That lead would soon become eight, as Teague chipped in with a driving floater at the 1:17 mark.

The Raptors then went on a quick 6-2 run, as they sandwiched another Tatum mid-range jumper with 3-pointers from Stanley Johnson and Chris Boucher. However, Boston’s defense shut the door on Toronto during the final 30 seconds, while Brown hit two more shots from the charity stripe to seal a 131-125 win.