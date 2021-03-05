Key Moment
Thursday night marked the fourth straight game in which the Boston Celtics took their opponent down to the wire. And for the fourth straight game, they came away with a win.
Boston was hanging onto a 122-119 lead over the Toronto Raptors with 2:45 remaining in the fourth quarter, but appeared to be losing some momentum after coughing up what had been a 12-point lead earlier in the frame. However, Jaylen Brown, Jeff Teague and Jayson Tatum put the team on their back with a 10-6 run to close the game, preventing Toronto from getting over the hump.
Brown got the first point of that run on the board during a 1-of-2 trip to the free-throw line, which was where he scored 11 of his 21 points on the night. Toronto had a chance to make a two-point game on its next possession, but Kemba Walker came up with the biggest defensive stop of the night as he stood his ground against a driving Norman Powell, drawing a clutch charge.
Jayson Tatum capitalized on Walker’s defensive effort by canning a 19-foot jumper on Boston’s next possession, giving it a 125-119 lead with 1:53 remaining. That lead would soon become eight, as Teague chipped in with a driving floater at the 1:17 mark.
The Raptors then went on a quick 6-2 run, as they sandwiched another Tatum mid-range jumper with 3-pointers from Stanley Johnson and Chris Boucher. However, Boston’s defense shut the door on Toronto during the final 30 seconds, while Brown hit two more shots from the charity stripe to seal a 131-125 win.
Key Player
Jayson Tatum squeezed in one final All-Star performance Thursday night before heading down to Atlanta for All-Star Weekend.
The freshly-turned 23-year-old led the Celtics with 27 points while shooting 9-of-15 from the field, 3-of-6 from beyond the 3-point arc, and 6-of-10 from the free-throw line. He also led the game in rebounds with 12, tied for the game lead in steals with two, and finished with five assists, which was one shy of Kemba Walker's team-high of six.
Tatum's most impressive feat came in the plus/minus department where he finished a plus-20 despite his team only winning by seven. No other player in the game finished better than a plus-11.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 27 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field.
- Toronto's Chris Boucher came off the bench to lead the game in scoring with 30 points.
- Jaylen Brown earned a career-high 16 trips to the free-throw line.
- All eight Celtics players who played 10-plus minutes reached double figures in scoring.
- Tatum led the game in rebounds with 12.
- Kyle Lowry dished out a game-high 19 assists. No one else on his team had more than four.
- The Celtics shot over 60 percent from the field (60.8 percent) for the first time in more than three years.
- Both benches eclipsed the 50-point mark, with Toronto's holding a 55-51 advantage.
- Grant Williams logged a season-high 17 points in 21 minutes.
- Toronto attempted 50 3-pointers and made 21 of them.
- Boston attempted 40 free throws while the Raptors attempted only 17.
- The Celtics converted 19 second-chance points on nine offensive rebounds.
Quote of the Night
We showed a lot of resolve to stay together and to tackle this challenge together instead of pulling apart.
Brad Stevens on the Celtics' last four games (all wins).
