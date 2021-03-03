Key Moment

It seems as though every Celtics-Clippers matchup in recent memory has been a back-and-forth, down-to-the-wire battle, and Tuesday night’s chapter was no different.

Both teams traded punches for the first three and a half quarters before the Celtics went on a 9-0 run to pull away with a 111-100 lead with 4:23 left in the game.

Or so they thought they pulled away until the Clippers went on a frantic, 9-2 run of their own to bring their deficit down to four with just under two minutes remaining.

However, LA has struggled mightily in crunch-time situations this season, and this proved to be no exception.

Following its offensive burst, LA went ice-cold during the final minute and a half. Paul George missed back-to-back 3-point attempts, either of which could have brought the Clippers to within one.

George’s second miss fell into the hands of Robert Williams on the rebound, and with 23.6 seconds remaining, the Clippers were forced to foul the Celtics’ big man, who went 1-of-2 from the line.

George then finally connected from deep to make it a 114-112 ball game with 11.5 seconds remaining, but Daniel Theis came through with two huge free-throws immediately after.

George would miss one final 3-point attempt with 8.9 seconds left before Kemba Walker sealed a 117-112 win with two makes from the charity stripe.