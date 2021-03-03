Key Moment
It seems as though every Celtics-Clippers matchup in recent memory has been a back-and-forth, down-to-the-wire battle, and Tuesday night’s chapter was no different.
Both teams traded punches for the first three and a half quarters before the Celtics went on a 9-0 run to pull away with a 111-100 lead with 4:23 left in the game.
Or so they thought they pulled away until the Clippers went on a frantic, 9-2 run of their own to bring their deficit down to four with just under two minutes remaining.
However, LA has struggled mightily in crunch-time situations this season, and this proved to be no exception.
Following its offensive burst, LA went ice-cold during the final minute and a half. Paul George missed back-to-back 3-point attempts, either of which could have brought the Clippers to within one.
George’s second miss fell into the hands of Robert Williams on the rebound, and with 23.6 seconds remaining, the Clippers were forced to foul the Celtics’ big man, who went 1-of-2 from the line.
George then finally connected from deep to make it a 114-112 ball game with 11.5 seconds remaining, but Daniel Theis came through with two huge free-throws immediately after.
George would miss one final 3-point attempt with 8.9 seconds left before Kemba Walker sealed a 117-112 win with two makes from the charity stripe.
Kemba Walker has been heating up from long range over the last few games, and on Tuesday night his shooting hand was the hottest it's been all season. The veteran point guard tallied a team-high 25 points for the Celtics while shooting 8-of-19 from the field, 6-of-12 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.
For Walker, it was his sixth 20-point game in his last nine outings, and it was the most 3-pointers he’s sunk in a game since Jan. 24, 2020, when he also made six during a matchup against the Orlando Magic.
Not only was Walker Boston’s top scorer, but he was also its top facilitator, as he dished out a team-high six assists. He also corralled four rebounds and committed just one turnover during his 34 minutes of action.
- Kemba Walker led the Celtics with 25 points, 18 of which were produced from beyond the arc.
- Paul George led all scorers with 32 points.
- Jaylen Brown logged 14 of his 18 points during the first quarter.
- The Celtics shot 50 percent from 3-point range (16-of-32).
- LA also shot well from deep, where it converted on 18-of-38 attempts (47.4 percent).
- Rob Williams stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and three blocks
- The Celtics had a 43-35 advantage in the rebounding department.
- Patrick Beverly logged a plus-19 despite the five-point loss.
- Rob Williams attempted one less free throw (eight) than LA attemtped as a team (nine).
We've definitely played with more intent to win.
Jaylen Brown on Boston's last three games (all wins).
