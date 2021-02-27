Key Moment
Boston had an answer every time the Pacers attempted to stage a fourth-quarter comeback Friday night, and as such, it was able to deposit a 118-112 victory into the win column.
The Celtics’ biggest answer of all, however, arrived during the first six minutes of the game.
Indiana came out of the gates on fire, to say the very least. It connected on its first four field goal attempts of the night, including three from beyond the arc. One free throw was tacked on at the 9:44 mark to give the Pacers a 12-0 lead to open up the game. That lead eventually grew to 18-4 at the 7:05 mark of the quarter after Justin Holiday finished off a pair of back-to-back 3s for Indiana.
Given the state in which the Celtics entered this game, having lost their last three games and 14 of their last 21 overall, it would have been easy for them to have taken a dive and caved in. Truthfully, it felt as if they’d done so a few times during their elongated stretch of losses.
Not Friday night, though. They found something during this contest.
They found mental strength. They found togetherness. The found confidence. They found beautiful basketball.
Boston raced back into the game following its 18-4 deficit by scoring seven straight and 15 of the game’s next 17 points. That run led them to within one point, at 20-19, with 4:24 left on the clock. That run also ignited their confidence for the remainder of the contest.
Boston took its first lead of the night during the final 30 seconds of the first quarter and played from ahead nearly the entirety of the rest of the night. The Celtics did not trail at all during the second half, answering every run Indiana made, before closing out their first victory since exactly one week ago.
The Celtics needed a win Friday night in the worst of ways. They got it thanks in large part to Kemba Walker.
Walker set a new season high Friday night by scoring 32 points against the Pacers. Those 32 points were scored in an efficient manner, too.
The point guard canned 10 of his 19 shots on the night, four of his 10 triples, and all eight of his free throws. This 32-point effort marked the fifth time in Walker’s last seven games, and the sixth time in his last 10 games overall during which he scored at least 21 points.
Amid all of that scoring, Walker also figured out a way to lead the Celtics in assists with six, while also contributing three boards and a steal during his 33-plus minutes.
- Kemba Walker scored a game-high and season-high 32 points.
- Robert Williams starred off the bench with 14 points and game highs of 11 rebounds and three blocks.
- Myles Turner tied Williams with three blocks of his own.
- Boston limited Indiana to 39.3 percent shooting.
- Jeff Teague put forth his best effort of the season with 14 points on only five shot attempts.
- Both teams led by double-figures during the contest.
- Both teams attempted 29 free throws, with Indiana making 27 and Boston making 25.
- Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 24 points.
- Boston's bench outscored Indiana's bench 39-34.
- the teams combined to commit a total of 19 turnovers.
"It's good to get a win on a day that ends in 'Y' right now."
Brad Stevens on his team's future
