Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
Mike Gorman said it best Tuesday night: “Luka Doncic is everything he’s cracked up to be.”
And then some, really.
Doncic single-handedly led the Mavs to a 110-107 victory over the Celtics thanks to his six points during the final 16 seconds of the game. His back-to-back 3s helped Dallas avoid suffering a devastating loss.
Just seconds after Boston erased a late 12-point deficit to take a lead with 37.6 seconds left, the 21-year-old phenom drained a step-back 3-pointer over the outstretched hands of Daniel Theis to push Dallas back in front, 107-105. Doncic had the ball in his hands for the entire possession, dribbling back and forth in front of multiple defenders before swishing home the triple with 15.8 seconds left.
To Boston’s credit, it answered back on its ensuing possession. Jaylen Brown drove to the basket and dropped in a driving floater to tie the game back up.
But his basket arrived too early and allowed Dallas to take one last shot. The Mavs were looking in one direction and one direction only for that shot, and that was right at Doncic.
The point-forward answered the call by coming off of a screen at the logo, taking three dribbles to his left and stepping back for a 3-pointer from 28 feet out. Both Kemba Walker and Aaron Nesmith challenged the shot well, but Doncic got it off clean and it splashed through the net just ahead of the buzzer to give Dallas the 110-107 win.
Sometimes, great players just make great plays. The Celtics have to tip their caps to Doncic, who is certainly everything he’s cracked up to be, and then some.
Key Player
Tristan Thompson put forth one of his best efforts of the season Tuesday night in Dallas. Thompson was as active as ever during his nearly 22 minutes of playing time, which led to a strong night in the box score.
The 6-foot-9 center tied for the game high in rebounds with 10, and he scored eight points on 3-for-6 shooting from the field. His activity also led to two assists and a steal during the game.
Thompson finished the contest with Boston’s second-best plus/minus rating, at plus-six. Kemba Walker, at plus-nine, was the only member of the Celtics who finished ahead of him in that category.
Box Score Nuggets
- Dallas' bench outscored Boston's 51-19.
- Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 29 points on 12-for-20 shooting, including a 10-for-12 performance from inside the arc.
- Jayson Tatum added in 28 points of his own.
- Tristan Thompson and Luka Doncic tied for the game high in rebounds with 10 apiece.
- Doncic also scored a game-high 31 points and dished a game-high eight assists.
- Four Celtics blocked a shot, including two apiece from Tatum and Daniel Theis.
- Both teams shot between 47-48 percent from the field.
- Both teams made 13 free throws.
- Jalen Brunson led all reserves with 22 points.
- Kemba Walker scored at least 20 points for the fourth time in six games.
- The contest featured 25 lead changes.
- Each team scored at least 30 points during the first and fourth quarters, but no more than 25 during the second and third quarters.
Quote of the Night
"Obviously it's another heartbreaking loss, but that feels a little bit different than it did on Sunday."
Brad Stevens on Tuesday's defeat
NEXT UP: