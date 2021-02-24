Key Moment

Mike Gorman said it best Tuesday night: “Luka Doncic is everything he’s cracked up to be.”

And then some, really.

Doncic single-handedly led the Mavs to a 110-107 victory over the Celtics thanks to his six points during the final 16 seconds of the game. His back-to-back 3s helped Dallas avoid suffering a devastating loss.

Just seconds after Boston erased a late 12-point deficit to take a lead with 37.6 seconds left, the 21-year-old phenom drained a step-back 3-pointer over the outstretched hands of Daniel Theis to push Dallas back in front, 107-105. Doncic had the ball in his hands for the entire possession, dribbling back and forth in front of multiple defenders before swishing home the triple with 15.8 seconds left.

To Boston’s credit, it answered back on its ensuing possession. Jaylen Brown drove to the basket and dropped in a driving floater to tie the game back up.

But his basket arrived too early and allowed Dallas to take one last shot. The Mavs were looking in one direction and one direction only for that shot, and that was right at Doncic.

The point-forward answered the call by coming off of a screen at the logo, taking three dribbles to his left and stepping back for a 3-pointer from 28 feet out. Both Kemba Walker and Aaron Nesmith challenged the shot well, but Doncic got it off clean and it splashed through the net just ahead of the buzzer to give Dallas the 110-107 win.

Sometimes, great players just make great plays. The Celtics have to tip their caps to Doncic, who is certainly everything he’s cracked up to be, and then some.