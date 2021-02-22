Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
After falling behind the Boston Celtics by 24 points Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Pelicans went on a late surge that included just enough points and stops to send the game into overtime. Then, with the momentum totally on his team's side, Brandon Ingram put the Pels over the top, as he canned the go-ahead 3-pointer with just under 35 seconds remaining before sealing a 120-115 win from the free-throw line.
The Celtics were ahead, 112-111, with 50 seconds left in OT when Ingram tied the game on his first attempt of a two-shot trip to the charity stripe. Ingram also made his second attempt, but a double-lane violation was called on New Orleans’ Nicolo Melli and Boston’s Daniel Theis, nullifying the make and resulting in a jump ball at center court.
Robert Williams got an advantage over Zion Williamson on the jump ball, tipping it back in his teammates’ direction. However, Melli, who was the lone Pelican on the Celtics’ side of the floor, somehow came up with it.
Williamson then took possession of the ball, driving in toward the basket as three Celtics collapsed on him. He then dished it out to Ingram for a wide-open triple from the left wing to give New Orleans a 115-112 lead.
The rest of the game’s scoring all came from the free-throw line, as Jaylen Brown made 3-of-3, Josh Hart made 3-of-4 and Ingram made the final 2-of-2 to secure a five-point win.
Key Player
New Orleans would have completed its comeback in regulation if it hadn’t been for the crunch-time scoring of Jayson Tatum.
Boston fell behind on two separate occasions during the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, but Tatum bailed them out both times – first with an 18-foot step-back jumper to take a 106-105 lead with 11.5 seconds remaining, and then with a driving floater to tie the game at 108 just two-tenths of a second before the buzzer.
On top of being their most clutch scorer, Tatum was also the Celtics’ highest scorer of the afternoon. He finished with 32 points, making 10-of-24 from the field, 3-of-7 from 3-point range and 9-of-13 from the free-throw line.
The star wing also grabbed nine rebounds, dished out two assists, snagged two steals, and only turned the ball over once during his team-high 41 minutes of action.
Box Score Nuggets
- Duke's finest put on a show: Brandon Ingram led NOLA with 33 points and Jayson Tatum led Boston with 32 points.
- Keeping with the Blue Devil theme, Zion Williamson scored 28 points, including 24 in the second half.
- Robet Williams and Willy Hernangomez tied for the game-high in rebounds with 13 apiece.
- Six of Williams' boards came on the offensive end, tying his career-high.
- Williams was also the game's leading shot-blocker, swatting four of New Orleans' attempts.
- Both teams dished out 22 assists.
- Jaylen Brown dished out nine of those dimes for Boston. No one else in the game had more than four.
- The two teams combined for 71 free-throw attempts.
- The Pelicans had a 22-8 advantage in fast-break points.
- Boston led by as many as 24 points and trailed by as many as nine.
Quote of the Night
It's enough of a trend. We've got to stop it.
Brad Stevens on Boston's fourth-quarter struggles of late
NEXT UP: