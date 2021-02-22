Key Moment

After falling behind the Boston Celtics by 24 points Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Pelicans went on a late surge that included just enough points and stops to send the game into overtime. Then, with the momentum totally on his team's side, Brandon Ingram put the Pels over the top, as he canned the go-ahead 3-pointer with just under 35 seconds remaining before sealing a 120-115 win from the free-throw line.

The Celtics were ahead, 112-111, with 50 seconds left in OT when Ingram tied the game on his first attempt of a two-shot trip to the charity stripe. Ingram also made his second attempt, but a double-lane violation was called on New Orleans’ Nicolo Melli and Boston’s Daniel Theis, nullifying the make and resulting in a jump ball at center court.

Robert Williams got an advantage over Zion Williamson on the jump ball, tipping it back in his teammates’ direction. However, Melli, who was the lone Pelican on the Celtics’ side of the floor, somehow came up with it.

Williamson then took possession of the ball, driving in toward the basket as three Celtics collapsed on him. He then dished it out to Ingram for a wide-open triple from the left wing to give New Orleans a 115-112 lead.

The rest of the game’s scoring all came from the free-throw line, as Jaylen Brown made 3-of-3, Josh Hart made 3-of-4 and Ingram made the final 2-of-2 to secure a five-point win.