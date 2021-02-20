Key Moment

After surrendering 122 points to the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics collectively stressed the need to up their intensity on the defensive side of the ball.

During Friday night’s rematch, they did just that, all while giving Atlanta a taste of its high-scoring medicine.

The Celtics opened up the game with one of their best defensive halves of the season, holding Atlanta to just 41 points while erupting for 66 of their own. Most of their damage came during the final five-and-a-half minutes before the break when they went on a 24-7 run, turning an eight-point lead into a 25-point advantage.

Six different Celtics players scored during that stretch, but Kemba Walker was the main catalyst as he tallied 11 points over a span of less than four minutes. Robert Williams also provided a great source of energy at the start of the run, converting two alley-oops less than a minute apart from each other.

From that point forward, Atlanta never stood a chance, as Boston went on to turn its 25-point halftime cushion into a 121-109 win.