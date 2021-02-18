Key Moment

Atlanta put the Celtics away Wednesday night with a seven-point swing that served as a knockout punch.

Boston trailed by eight points with 5:33 left in the game when it purposely fouled Clint Capela, who entered the game as a 53.6 percent shooter from the free-throw line, to send him to the stripe for two. They needed him to miss, and then they needed a score.

They got the misses. They didn’t get the score.

Capela bricked both free throws but the C’s failed to capitalize on them at the other end. Jayson Tatum missed a driving layup which could have cut Atlanta’s lead down to six with more than five minutes left in the game.

Instead, Boston decided to foul Capela on purpose yet again, and this time the big man canned both of his attempts to push Atlanta ahead by 10. Then, following a missed floater from Jeff Teague, Trae Young drained a step-back 3 from 30 feet out to put the Celtics to sleep.

Young’s 3-pointer capped a 5-0 run by Atlanta, which followed Tatum’s missed layup. That seven-point swing gave Atlanta a 13-point advantage with 4:32 left in the game. It was never in danger of losing its lead from that moment on.