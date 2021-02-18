Key Moment
Atlanta put the Celtics away Wednesday night with a seven-point swing that served as a knockout punch.
Boston trailed by eight points with 5:33 left in the game when it purposely fouled Clint Capela, who entered the game as a 53.6 percent shooter from the free-throw line, to send him to the stripe for two. They needed him to miss, and then they needed a score.
They got the misses. They didn’t get the score.
Capela bricked both free throws but the C’s failed to capitalize on them at the other end. Jayson Tatum missed a driving layup which could have cut Atlanta’s lead down to six with more than five minutes left in the game.
Instead, Boston decided to foul Capela on purpose yet again, and this time the big man canned both of his attempts to push Atlanta ahead by 10. Then, following a missed floater from Jeff Teague, Trae Young drained a step-back 3 from 30 feet out to put the Celtics to sleep.
Young’s 3-pointer capped a 5-0 run by Atlanta, which followed Tatum’s missed layup. That seven-point swing gave Atlanta a 13-point advantage with 4:32 left in the game. It was never in danger of losing its lead from that moment on.
It’s unfortunate that one of Jayson Tatum’s better offensive performances of the season went to waste Wednesday night.
Tatum, who is en route to his second straight All-Star appearance, dazzled while scoring a team-best 35 points against the Hawks. He was cooking from all over the court, as he drained multiple fadeaways, multiple sidestep 3s, and got to the free-throw line at a consistent rate. All in all, Tatum shot 11-for-22 from the field, 3-for-9 from long distance and 10-for-11 from the charity stripe.
Tatum also contributed six rebounds, six assists and two steals during his nearly 35 minutes of action.
- Trae Young scored a game-high 40 points.
- Atlanta scored 60 points in the paint.
- Jayson Tatum led Boston with 35 points.
- Atlanta shot 26-for-31 from the free-throw line as a team.
- Aaron Nesmith tied his career high in rebounds with six.
- Neither team grabbed more than 38 rebounds in the game.
- Clint Capela logged a monster double-double with 24 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
- John Collins was the third Hawks player to reach the 30-point barrier. He scored 20 on the night.
- Jaylen Brown led Boston with seven assists and also scored 22 points.
- Four of Boston's five starters grabbed at least two steals, led by Tristan Thompson's game-high total of three.
- Tatum made and attempted the most free throws in the game. He shot 10-for-11.
"Of course we want to win every game, but I think we've learned, I've learned, from our losses."
Jaylen Brown on Boston's inconsistencies
NEXT UP: