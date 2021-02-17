Key Moment
The Denver Nuggets thought they struck gold Tuesday night after battling back from a 15-point deficit to tie the Boston Celtics, 71-71, with 4:09 remaining in the third quarter. But inside the TD Garden home of Lucky the Leprechaun, Denver just couldn’t complete the excavation.
As soon as the Nuggets tied the game up and got a glimpse of daylight, Boston pushed them back into the darkness by finishing off the third quarter on a 15-4 run.
Jaylen Brown and Payton Pritchard were the catalysts of that stretch, during which Brown poured in eight of his team-high 27 points while Pritchard dished out four of his seven assists.
Brown capped off the run with an incredible dribble-drive to the basket, at the end of which he pump-faked two Nuggets defenders at once before dropping the ball through the net to give the Celtics an 86-75 lead.
From there, Boston plowed its way to a 112-99 victory, leaving the Nuggets in the dust.
Watch Jaylen Brown fake out two defenders at once.— Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 17, 2021
And then RT to give @FCHWPO two #NBAAllStar votes. pic.twitter.com/JNfrXEivyo
On the last day of NBA All-Star fan voting, Jaylen Brown showed once more why he's deserving of a trip to Atlanta next month.
The veteran wing led the Celtics with 27 points, including 10 during a pivotal third-quarer and 16 overall in the second half.
Brown shot 11-of-20 from the field, including 5-of-10 from 3-point range. His third three of the night was the 450th of his career, making him just the ninth player in franchise history to reach that milestone.
He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists, all while playing a major part in forcing Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray to commit nine turnovers on the defensive end.
- Nikola Jokic scored 39 points in the first three quarters, but only four points in the final frame.
- Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 27 points, indlucing 16 during the second half.
- Brown became the ninth player in Celtics history to log 450 career 3-pointers.
- Jayson Tatum and Facundo Campazzo both dished out eight assists to lead their respective teams.
- Aaron Nesmith logged a game-best plus-20 in 24 minutes.
- The Celtics led by 15, then lost their lead, only to go up by 14 again later in the game.
- Robert Williams snagged a career-high five steals
- Tristan Thompson corralled a game-high 12 rebounds.
- Boston's second unit score more than twice as many points as Denver's (30-14).
- Both teams shot over 90 percent from the free-throw line.
I feel like everybody brought a new attitude tonight.
Robert Williams on the Celtics bouncing back after two tough losses.
NEXT UP: