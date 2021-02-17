Key Moment

The Denver Nuggets thought they struck gold Tuesday night after battling back from a 15-point deficit to tie the Boston Celtics, 71-71, with 4:09 remaining in the third quarter. But inside the TD Garden home of Lucky the Leprechaun, Denver just couldn’t complete the excavation.

As soon as the Nuggets tied the game up and got a glimpse of daylight, Boston pushed them back into the darkness by finishing off the third quarter on a 15-4 run.

Jaylen Brown and Payton Pritchard were the catalysts of that stretch, during which Brown poured in eight of his team-high 27 points while Pritchard dished out four of his seven assists.

Brown capped off the run with an incredible dribble-drive to the basket, at the end of which he pump-faked two Nuggets defenders at once before dropping the ball through the net to give the Celtics an 86-75 lead.

From there, Boston plowed its way to a 112-99 victory, leaving the Nuggets in the dust.