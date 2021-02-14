Key Moment

The Boston Celtics struggled to get their offense going Sunday afternoon in Washington, as they trailed basically from start to finish in a 104-91 loss to the Wizards.

Boston was still hanging onto some hope early in the third quarter after pulling to within 11 points of Washington at around the 10-minute mark. However, the Wizards conjured up some magic over a three-and-a-half-minute stretch, as they outscored the C’s 17-4 from the 9:41 mark to the 6:08 mark to take a 77-53 lead.

Rui Hachimura (six points), Russel Westbrook (five points), and Bradley Beal (four points) fueled the offensive frenzy, accounting for 88.2 percent of Washington’s scoring during that stretch.

The Celtics, meanwhile, only mustered baskets from Kemba Walker and Robert Williams, as they watched their 11-point deficit turn into a 24-point blowout.

Boston battled back in the fourth quarter when it outscored Washington 24-15, but was never able to cut its deficit to single digits, as it fell by 13.