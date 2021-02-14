Key Moment
The Boston Celtics struggled to get their offense going Sunday afternoon in Washington, as they trailed basically from start to finish in a 104-91 loss to the Wizards.
Boston was still hanging onto some hope early in the third quarter after pulling to within 11 points of Washington at around the 10-minute mark. However, the Wizards conjured up some magic over a three-and-a-half-minute stretch, as they outscored the C’s 17-4 from the 9:41 mark to the 6:08 mark to take a 77-53 lead.
Rui Hachimura (six points), Russel Westbrook (five points), and Bradley Beal (four points) fueled the offensive frenzy, accounting for 88.2 percent of Washington’s scoring during that stretch.
The Celtics, meanwhile, only mustered baskets from Kemba Walker and Robert Williams, as they watched their 11-point deficit turn into a 24-point blowout.
Boston battled back in the fourth quarter when it outscored Washington 24-15, but was never able to cut its deficit to single digits, as it fell by 13.
Although it was a dull offensive performance for the Celtics overall, Kemba Walker found a way to shine.
The veteran point guard put forth his best effort since returning from knee surgery, as he poured in a season-high 25-points while shooting 9-of-18 from the field, 4-of-7 from 3-point range, and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.
The most promising development for Walker came from inside the arc, where he made 5 field goals after shooting just 1-of-21 on 2-pointers during his previous three games.
Walker also tied his season-high with seven rebounds, while leading the team in steals with two.
- Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker scored 25 points apiece for Boston.
- No one else on the team tallied more than six points.
- Bradley Beal led all scorers with 35 points.
- Russell Westbrook fell one rebound shy of a triple double (13 points, 11 assists nine boards).
- The Celtics turned the ball over 17 times while only dishing out 14 assists.
- The Wizards led by as many as 25 points, while Boston never led by more than two.
- Four different Celtics corralled between seven and eight rebounds, led by Jayson Tatum and Tristan Thompson with eight apiece.
- The Wizards tallied 17 second-chance points on nine offensive rebounds.
- The Celtics tallied 11 second-chance points on 14 offensive rebounds.
- Boston made 30 trips to the free-throw line, but only converted at a 60 percent rate.
He played with some heart in a lot of situations tonight, and was the loudest voice on the team all afternoon.
Brad Stevens on Kemba Walker
