Key Moment
On Friday night, Massachusetts transformed from the Bay State into the Bey State.
Detroit Pistons rookie Saddiq Bey put forth an unbelievable shooting performance inside TD Garden, where he connected on a perfect 7-for-7 from beyond the arc against the Boston Celtics.
Bey’s final make of the night happened to also be the biggest make of the night, as he personally slammed the door on a late Celtics rally, all but sealing a victory for Detroit.
Boston cut a 12-point deficit down to three points with just under two minutes remaining before the Pistons got a couple of key stops to keep their heads above water. Then with 38.7 seconds remaining, Bey nailed his seventh triple, giving him 30 points on the night while giving his Pistons a 101-95 advantage.
The Celtics continued to fight all the way to the finish, putting seven points on the board during the final 36 seconds; however the Pistons stayed out in front the whole time, as they hung on for a 108-102 win.
Key Player
Jayson Tatum carried a heavy load for the Boston Celtics Friday night, as he did a little bit of everything to keep them within striking distance of the Pistons.
The star wing led the game in points with 33, while also leading his team in rebounds with 11 and assists with seven.
Tatum did more than a third of his scoring damage from the free-throw line, where he shot an impressive 12-for-13. Half of those trips came during the fourth quarter when he shot a perfect 6-of-6 from the stripe while fueling a comeback attempt.
The greatest sign of Tatum's impact came in the plus/minus department, where he logged a plus-nine despite the Celtics losing by six. Unfortunately, Boston just couldn't find enough production when he was out of the game, as Detroit outscore the C's by 15 points during the seven minutes he spent on the bench.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum led the game in scoring with 33 points.
- Tatum also led the Celtics in both rebounds (11) and assists (seven).
- Rookie Saddiq Bey led the Pistons in scoring (30 points) and also led the game in rebounding (12 boards).
- Bey shot a perfect 7-for-7 from 3-point range, while Boston shot 8-of-27 from deep as a team.
- Both teams attempted 30 free throws, though Detroit made two more (25) than the Celtics (23).
- Boston finished with just 15 assists, which was exactly half of its total from the previous night vs. Toronto.
- Both teams corralled 44 rebounds.
- Detroit led by as many as 13 points, while the Celtics led by as many as 10.
- Jeremi Grant and Josh Jackson blocked two shots apiece.
- Boston blocked just two shots as a team.
- The Celtics snagged three times as many steals (nine) as the Pistons (three).
Quote of the Night
We’ve got good basketball players, but we just have to make better plays.
Jaylen Brown
