Key Moment

On Friday night, Massachusetts transformed from the Bay State into the Bey State.

Detroit Pistons rookie Saddiq Bey put forth an unbelievable shooting performance inside TD Garden, where he connected on a perfect 7-for-7 from beyond the arc against the Boston Celtics.

Bey’s final make of the night happened to also be the biggest make of the night, as he personally slammed the door on a late Celtics rally, all but sealing a victory for Detroit.

Boston cut a 12-point deficit down to three points with just under two minutes remaining before the Pistons got a couple of key stops to keep their heads above water. Then with 38.7 seconds remaining, Bey nailed his seventh triple, giving him 30 points on the night while giving his Pistons a 101-95 advantage.

The Celtics continued to fight all the way to the finish, putting seven points on the board during the final 36 seconds; however the Pistons stayed out in front the whole time, as they hung on for a 108-102 win.