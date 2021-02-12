Key Moment
Kemba Walker needed it, and he got it.
Walker, who had been struggling with his shot since his return from a left knee strengthening program, did not struggle from distance Thursday night. He connected on five of his seven attempts, including arguably the biggest triple of the game.
Boston’s lead had been sliced in half, all the way down to seven midway through the fourth quarter. This was after it led by 14 points just minutes earlier. The C’s badly needed a run-stopping bucket, and Walker was the player who provided it.
Walker caught a pass on the left wing off of a drive-and-kick dish from Jaylen Brown. The point guard was wide-open and stepped right into a 3-point shot. His shot was in perfect rhythm and dropped through the net with 4:42 remaining on the clock to push Boston ahead 105-95.
Now, plenty of time still remained for Toronto to continue its run back into the game, but that never happened. Why? Because Walker’s 3-pointer served as a knockout punch.
The C’s would go on to build a 19-point lead thanks to an 11-0 run that began with Walker’s triple. They finished the contest with a 120-106 advantage to add a notch to their win column.
There’s no way we’re overlooking Semi Ojeleye tonight! The man put in work, and he deserves his credit.
Ojeleye set a new career high with 24 points Thursday night – a total that led the Celtics during a 120-106 win over the Toronto Raptors. The key to Ojeleye’s scoring was his hot hand from long distance, where he shot an impressive 6-for-8 on the night. Those six made 3s also set a new career high.
Ojeleye’s final shooting numbers were 8-for-12 from the field, 6-for-8 from long distance, and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. He also added in six rebounds on the night while helping Boston to outscore the Raptors by 20 points while he was on the floor.
- Semi Ojeleye (6-for-8) and Payton Pritchard (6-for-8) became the first Celtics teammates to ever his six or more 3-pointers in the same game.
- Ojeleye tied Kyle Lowry for the game high in points with 24, which set a new career high.
- Daniel Theis set a new season high with four blocked shots.
- Jaylen Brown set a new career high with 10 assists.
- Jayson Tatum dished out nine assists of his own to go along with 17 points and eight rebounds.
- Toronto outscored Boston 58-32 in the paint.
- Boston never trailed and led by as many as 19 points.
- Tristan Thompson grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds off of Boston's bench.
- Fred VanVleet led the game in assists with 11.
- Boston broke the 30-assist barrier for the second time this season with 30 helpers.
- All four of Boston's starters logged plus/minus ratings of at least plus-18.
- The Celtics outscored Toronto 17-0 in second-chance points.
"The second or third day he was here before training camp started ... You could tell he was pretty advanced."
Brad Stevens on when he knew Payton Pritchard would make a significant impact this season
