Key Moment

Kemba Walker needed it, and he got it.

Walker, who had been struggling with his shot since his return from a left knee strengthening program, did not struggle from distance Thursday night. He connected on five of his seven attempts, including arguably the biggest triple of the game.

Boston’s lead had been sliced in half, all the way down to seven midway through the fourth quarter. This was after it led by 14 points just minutes earlier. The C’s badly needed a run-stopping bucket, and Walker was the player who provided it.

Walker caught a pass on the left wing off of a drive-and-kick dish from Jaylen Brown. The point guard was wide-open and stepped right into a 3-point shot. His shot was in perfect rhythm and dropped through the net with 4:42 remaining on the clock to push Boston ahead 105-95.

Now, plenty of time still remained for Toronto to continue its run back into the game, but that never happened. Why? Because Walker’s 3-pointer served as a knockout punch.

The C’s would go on to build a 19-point lead thanks to an 11-0 run that began with Walker’s triple. They finished the contest with a 120-106 advantage to add a notch to their win column.