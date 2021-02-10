Key Moment
The Jazz had an answer every time the Celtics were building momentum Tuesday night. The biggest answer of them all fell through the net with 3:04 remaining in the game.
Boston, which trailed by as many as 14 points on multiple occasions during the second half, had clawed all the way back to within five after Jaylen Brown’s two free throws at the 3:28 mark. Tristan Thompson then had a chance to make it a three-point game with his trip to the line just 18 seconds later.
Let’s just say that trip didn’t go as planned.
Thompson canned the first free throw but missed the second. Donovan Mitchell crashed in to grab the rebound and immediately pushed the ball in the other direction, pushing the Celtics onto their heels.
All eyes were on Mitchell as he drove into the paint. That was a mistake, seeing as Utah is loaded with sharpshooters on the perimeter.
One of those shooters is Joe Ingles, who trailed behind Mitchell in transition and drifted to the right wing beyond the 3-point arc. As Mitchell drew all of Boston’s attention, he kicked the ball out to Ingles, who entered Tuesday’s action shooting 42.8 percent from long range on the season. Ingles caught the ball in stride and pulled up for an uncontested trey that splashed through the net to push Utah ahead 111-104.
That bucket was the one that staggered Boston. The Celtics never recovered from that point on before falling 122-108.
Key Player
Jaylen Brown put any worries about his left knee to bed Tuesday night. He returned to action and looked as fresh as ever while dropping a team-high 33 points on the league’s No. 3 defense.
Brown was in rhythm from every area of the court. He made 12 of his 20 attempts overall, including half of his six 3-pointers. He also canned eight of his 12 shots from inside the paint, including a perfect 5-for-5 performance from inside the restricted area. He rounded out his scoring with a 6-for-8 performance from the free-throw line.
Brown rounded out his box score with eight rebounds, half of which were grabbed at the offensive end of the floor.
Box Score Nuggets
- Four of Utah's five starters scored at least 16 points, led by a game-high 36 from Donovan Mitchell.
- Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 33 points and eight rebounds.
- Mitchell also dished out a game-high nine assists.
- Utah made 18 3-pointers.
- Neither team committed more than 10 turnovers (eight by Boston, 10 by Utah).
- Daniel Theis shot 5-for-6 from long distance.
- Kemba Walker dished out seven assists while not committing a single turnover.
- Rudy Gobert led the game with 12 rebounds and three blocked shots.
- Jordan Clarkson led all reserves with 13 points.
- Grant Williams stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one blocked shot.
- Williams accounted for Boston's only two steals of the game.
- Utah was outstanding from the free-throw line, making 24 of its 27 attempts for an 88.9 percent clip.
Quote of the Night
"He's a huge part of us, if we're going to be what we want to be. And I really, really believe that he will be that guy."
Brad Stevens on Kemba Walker
