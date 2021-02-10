Key Moment

The Jazz had an answer every time the Celtics were building momentum Tuesday night. The biggest answer of them all fell through the net with 3:04 remaining in the game.

Boston, which trailed by as many as 14 points on multiple occasions during the second half, had clawed all the way back to within five after Jaylen Brown’s two free throws at the 3:28 mark. Tristan Thompson then had a chance to make it a three-point game with his trip to the line just 18 seconds later.

Let’s just say that trip didn’t go as planned.

Thompson canned the first free throw but missed the second. Donovan Mitchell crashed in to grab the rebound and immediately pushed the ball in the other direction, pushing the Celtics onto their heels.

All eyes were on Mitchell as he drove into the paint. That was a mistake, seeing as Utah is loaded with sharpshooters on the perimeter.

One of those shooters is Joe Ingles, who trailed behind Mitchell in transition and drifted to the right wing beyond the 3-point arc. As Mitchell drew all of Boston’s attention, he kicked the ball out to Ingles, who entered Tuesday’s action shooting 42.8 percent from long range on the season. Ingles caught the ball in stride and pulled up for an uncontested trey that splashed through the net to push Utah ahead 111-104.

That bucket was the one that staggered Boston. The Celtics never recovered from that point on before falling 122-108.