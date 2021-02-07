Key Moment

The Boston Celtics nearly crawled back from a 17-point second-half deficit in Phoenix Sunday afternoon, only to have the Suns slam the door in their face.

Payton Pritchard, who was the key catalyst in Boston’s comeback attempt, knocked down a 30-foot triple to cut Boston’s deficit to 94-91 with just over a minute remaining.

However, Devin Booker responded by hitting a cold-blooded step-back jumper on Phoenix’s next possession to put the Suns back up by five.

On Boston’s next trip up the court, Jayson Tatum missed a 3-pointer and then grabbed his own rebound, but Grant Williams committed a costly off-ball foul to put Cameron Johnson at the free-throw line where he would sink both freebies.

Kemba Walker, after making a few clutch buckets late in the fourth quarter, missed a three-pointer on Boston’s final offensive possession. Chris Paul came down with the rebound, got fouled, and then made two free-throws to seal a 100-91 Phoenix win.