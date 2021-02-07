Key Moment
The Boston Celtics nearly crawled back from a 17-point second-half deficit in Phoenix Sunday afternoon, only to have the Suns slam the door in their face.
Payton Pritchard, who was the key catalyst in Boston’s comeback attempt, knocked down a 30-foot triple to cut Boston’s deficit to 94-91 with just over a minute remaining.
However, Devin Booker responded by hitting a cold-blooded step-back jumper on Phoenix’s next possession to put the Suns back up by five.
On Boston’s next trip up the court, Jayson Tatum missed a 3-pointer and then grabbed his own rebound, but Grant Williams committed a costly off-ball foul to put Cameron Johnson at the free-throw line where he would sink both freebies.
Kemba Walker, after making a few clutch buckets late in the fourth quarter, missed a three-pointer on Boston’s final offensive possession. Chris Paul came down with the rebound, got fouled, and then made two free-throws to seal a 100-91 Phoenix win.
Key Player
Sunday's game could have gotten a lot uglier for Boston if it hadn't been for Payton Pritchard's scoring boost at the end of the third quarter.
Phoenix went on a 24-8 run throughout the first 10 minutes of the frame to build a 76-59 lead. However, Pritchard changed the tone of the game by sinking a pair of 3-pointers that sparked a 9-0 Boston run to close out the quarter.
Pritchard hit two more treys in the fourth quarter, including one that brought the Celtics within three points with just over a minute remaining in the game.
The rookie point guard finished with 12 points – all in the second half – five rebounds, and one assist during 23 minutes of turnover-free basketball. He was also plus-one despite the nine-point loss.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum (23 points) was the game's only 20-point scorer.
- Tristan Thompson logged a game-high 12 rebounds, corralling six on each end of the court.
- Devin Booker dished out a game-high 11 assists to go along with 18 points and seven rebounds.
- Both teams attempted only 12 free throws. Phoenix made all 12, while Boston made eight.
- Only three Celtics players committed a turnover. They finished with just five as a team.
- Boston's bench outscored Phoenix's bench, 36-23.
- Payton Pritchard took nine shots – all from 3-point range – and made four of them.
- Semi Ojeleye had a team-best plus-10 rating despite being the only C's player who did not score.
- The Suns scored 46 points in the paint. Boston only tallied 26 such points.
- Tatum led the Celtics with seven assists while not committing any turnovers.
Quote of the Night
It’s going to change. There’s no doubt.
Brad Stevens on Kemba Walker's recent shooting struggles
