Key Moment

Many onlookers will point to Boston’s 16-2 run during the third quarter of Friday night’s win as its most important stretch of the game. Some might point toward the big shots the Celtics made during the final minutes.

We’re looking in a different direction. We’re looking all the way back to the end of the second quarter as the key stretch that preserved Boston’s opportunity to grab a win during the second half.

Boston trailed by 16 points with 3:33 remaining in the second period. It was teetering dangerously on the edge of falling completely out of contention for a win.

The C’s badly needed to close the half on a high note to remain in the game, and that’s exactly what they did.

Boston outscored the Clippers 11-6 over the final 3:03 of the half. That may sound inconsequential, but it absolutely was not.

That mini run allowed the C’s to head into the locker room trailing by only 11 points, a deficit which can easily be erased in the NBA. Had Boston instead played even with the Clippers over those final minutes, it would have trailed by 16 points heading into halftime. Overcoming that number against a great team like the Clippers is a much taller order.

That close to the first half preserved confidence for Boston. It preserved an opportunity, and Boston took advantage of that opportunity with clutch plays down the stretch to close out a 119-115 victory.