Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
Many onlookers will point to Boston’s 16-2 run during the third quarter of Friday night’s win as its most important stretch of the game. Some might point toward the big shots the Celtics made during the final minutes.
We’re looking in a different direction. We’re looking all the way back to the end of the second quarter as the key stretch that preserved Boston’s opportunity to grab a win during the second half.
Boston trailed by 16 points with 3:33 remaining in the second period. It was teetering dangerously on the edge of falling completely out of contention for a win.
The C’s badly needed to close the half on a high note to remain in the game, and that’s exactly what they did.
Boston outscored the Clippers 11-6 over the final 3:03 of the half. That may sound inconsequential, but it absolutely was not.
That mini run allowed the C’s to head into the locker room trailing by only 11 points, a deficit which can easily be erased in the NBA. Had Boston instead played even with the Clippers over those final minutes, it would have trailed by 16 points heading into halftime. Overcoming that number against a great team like the Clippers is a much taller order.
That close to the first half preserved confidence for Boston. It preserved an opportunity, and Boston took advantage of that opportunity with clutch plays down the stretch to close out a 119-115 victory.
Key Player
Raise your hand if you predicted that Carsen Edwards would be the most important reserve to enter Friday night’s game against the Clippers.
No one? Didn’t think so.
Edwards took everyone by surprise by putting together a stellar performance off the bench for Boston. He shot 5-for-8 from the field for 16 points, including a 3-for-5 effort from beyond the arc. Two of those 3-pointers dropped through the net during the second quarter, helping Boston remain within striking distance of the Clippers.
The Celtics outscored LA by nine points during Edwards’ nearly 30 minutes of playing time. That plus/minus rating stands as the top rating from the game from either team. By comparison, Lou Williamd, who led all reserves with 18 points, finished with just a plus-three rating in that category.
While describing Edwards’ impact after the game, Brad Stevens said, “We don’t win the game without him. He changed the complexion of the game.”
While doing so, Edwards also contributed four rebounds, falling just one shy of his career high, and he tied his season high with two assists.
Box Score Nuggets
- Both teams led by double-digits during the game.
- Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 34 points and tied for the team high in rebounds with seven.
- Tristan Thompson also grabbed seven rebounds for Boston.
- Carsen Edwards came off the bench to score 16 points on 5-for-8 shooting.
- Kemba Walker, the shortest player in Boston's rotation, logged the team's only block during the game.
- Kawhi Leonard grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds and also scored 28 points.
- Both teams scored just six fast break points and 13 second-chance points.
- Boston committed only six turnovers while forcing 16 out of the Clippers.
- Lou Williams led all reserves with 18 points, and he also led the game with six assists.
- Six Celtics scored in double-figures.
- Ten of the 11 Celtics who appeared in the game dished out at least one assist.
Quote of the Night
"We don’t need anybody to put on a cape. We just need everyone to do their jobs well."
Brad Stevens on his players stepping up
NEXT UP: