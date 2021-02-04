Key Moment
It’s not often that a purposely-missed free throw operates to perfection in the game of basketball. It did Wednesday night for the Boston Celtics.
The problem for them is that the ensuing shot did not.
With the Celtics trailing by three with 7.4 seconds left in the game, Grant Williams purposely missed his second free throw shot in an attempt to give his team one last chance at a tie. He made that happen, literally all by himself.
It was as if Williams had done it a million times before. He threw a chest pass off the backboard at the perfect angle that led to it bouncing off the glass, then off the rim, and then straight back toward him as he crashed in from the free-throw line. He leaped into the air and in one motion grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked the ball out to the right wing to Jayson Tatum.
Tatum took one step to his right while drifting back beyond the 3-point line and into the corner. He then threw a quick shot fake at his defender before rising up for the potential game-tying shot.
This miracle shot attempt was not meant to be, however, as it bounced off the front of the rim and into the hands of Sacramento’s Buddy Hield, who was then fouled and sent to the free-throw line.
Hield canned both of his free throws with 0.6 seconds left to complete a 116-111 win by Sacramento.
Brad Stevens said before Wednesday’s game that we were going to see the point-forward version of Jayson Tatum. He wasn’t lying.
Tatum nearly logged a triple-double while dishing out a team-best 10 assists, which marked his second double-digit assist game of the season. He also scored a game-high 27 points despite a tough shooting night. Tatum shot just 2-for-10 from long distance, but he did connect on nine of his 16 shots from inside the arc as well as all three of his free throws.
The rebounding department is what prevented Tatum from notching his first career triple-double. He pulled in nine boards on the night.
- Boston assisted on 28 of its 39 made field goals.
- Jayson Tatum led the game with 27 points and nearly notched a triple-double with 10 assists and nine rebounds.
- De'Aaron Fox led the game with 11 assists and also scored a team-best 26 points for Sacramento.
- Tyrese Haliburton came off of Sacramento's bench to score 21 points thanks to 5-for-9 shooting from long distance.
- Tristan Thompson notched a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
- Six players tied for the game high in steals with two apiece.
- Sacramento's final advantage of five points matched its largest lead of the night.
- Rob Williams logged nine points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block off of Boston's bench.
- Tremont Waters dished out five assists while not committing a turnover.
- Buddy Hield grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds to go along with 15 points.
"I thought we had a lot of guys that came in and gave us what they had, and I credit them for that."
Brad Stevens on playing shorthanded
