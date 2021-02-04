Key Moment

It’s not often that a purposely-missed free throw operates to perfection in the game of basketball. It did Wednesday night for the Boston Celtics.

The problem for them is that the ensuing shot did not.

With the Celtics trailing by three with 7.4 seconds left in the game, Grant Williams purposely missed his second free throw shot in an attempt to give his team one last chance at a tie. He made that happen, literally all by himself.

It was as if Williams had done it a million times before. He threw a chest pass off the backboard at the perfect angle that led to it bouncing off the glass, then off the rim, and then straight back toward him as he crashed in from the free-throw line. He leaped into the air and in one motion grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked the ball out to the right wing to Jayson Tatum.

Tatum took one step to his right while drifting back beyond the 3-point line and into the corner. He then threw a quick shot fake at his defender before rising up for the potential game-tying shot.

This miracle shot attempt was not meant to be, however, as it bounced off the front of the rim and into the hands of Sacramento’s Buddy Hield, who was then fouled and sent to the free-throw line.

Hield canned both of his free throws with 0.6 seconds left to complete a 116-111 win by Sacramento.