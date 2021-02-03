Key Moment

The Celtics opened up their five-game road trip out West with a victory Tuesday night thanks to a critical 10-0 run midway through the final period.

It took Boston only two minutes and seven seconds to rattle off 10 straight points as they buckled down with staunch defense that was ignited by Grant Williams.

Williams also opened up the scoring run with a layup that followed an offensive rebound, but his defensive play just seconds later may have been even more significant. The versatile forward, who has mastered the rule of verticality, utilized that rule to perfection while also blocking Kelly Oubre Jr.’s attempted dunk at the rim at the 5:37 mark.

That was Williams’ second block of the night, and it was critical because it led directly to a 3-pointer by Kemba Walker at the other end of the court. Walker canned his triple just nine seconds after the block.

Jaylen Brown would go on to score the final five points of the run via a putback layup that turned into a three-point play, and then a resounding slam at the 4:00 mark. Brown’s jam in transition, which followed a turnover by Oubre Jr., put an exclamation point on the end of Boston’s game-changing run.

The Celtics led 106-96 following Brown’s slam and that’s a cushion they would need in order to close out the win. Golden State made a run during the final minutes, at one point clawing back to within three with a minute remaining, but the Celtics made their free throws down the stretch to close out the win.