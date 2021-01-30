Key Moment
The final 20 seconds of Saturday’s primetime matchup between the Celtics and the Lakers was as thrilling as it gets. Two title contenders, led by their superstars, went down to the wire in front of a national audience.
It just wasn’t meant to be for Boston.
The Celtics, whose defense has been questionable for much of this season, rode that side of the ball back into the game during the final minutes. They held Los Angeles scoreless for the final 1:39 of the contest, which allowed them to claw back to within 96-95 entering the final 30 seconds.
Out of a timeout, Los Angeles went to Anthony Davis in the post for its most important possession of the game. Davis posted up on Semi Ojeleye and began to make his move with 14 seconds left on the game clock. He took one dribble and turned into the lane for a turnaround jumper, but as he went up for the shot, Kemba Walker pulled in for help defense and swiped the ball away for a steal.
Walker hauled in the loose ball and immediately tossed it ahead to Jaylen Brown, who was sprinting in the other direction. Brown, however, couldn’t catch the ball cleanly. He eventually gained enough control to push the ball back out to Ojeleye on the perimeter, who then swung it to his left to Walker, who stood at the top of the 3-point arc with 5.0 seconds left.
Walker pump-faked and took the ball off the dribble with his left hand for two dribbles before stepping back for a potential game-winning jumper from 12 feet away. The shot attempt was clean, and as Brown said after the game, the C’s would “take that shot 10 out of 10 times.”
This instance just happened to be one that missed, as it bounced off the back of the rim and then into the air and off the backboard.
Still, the C’s had one more chance. Daniel Theis crashed the glass from the left side and tried to put the ball back in off of the backboard as the final horn sounded. Unfortunately for Boston, his shot, too, did not make it through the rim.
With that, Los Angeles was able to sneak its way out of TD Garden with a thrilling and very fortunate victory.
Boston had the two most efficient superstars on the court Saturday night. Bold reminder here: it was playing against LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 58 points and they were the two leading scorers in the game. Tatum gets the nod as our Key Player, as his performance was just a bit more explosive than Brown’s from an all-around perspective.
Tatum scored a game-high 30 points while torching the nets all night long. He shot 12-for-18 overall and canned two of his three 3-pointers. Nine of his field goals were scored from inside the paint, where he shot 9-for-10 overall. He scored six of Boston’s final eight points, including four during the final 69 seconds to give the C’s a shot at a win.
The soon-to-be two-time All-Star didn’t stop with the scoring column, either. He also provided a team-best nine rebounds to go along with three assists and two steals. Those two steals tied for the game’s top mark.
- Jayson Tatum (30 points) and Jaylen Brown (28 points) were the two leading scorers in the game.
- Six players tied for the game high in steals with two apiece.
- Anthony Davis notched the game's only double-double with 27 points and 14 rebounds.
- Marcus Smart and LeBron James tied for the game high in assists with seven apiece. Smart committed only one turnover while handling the ball, while James committed five.
- Both teams shot less than 30 percent from 3-point range.
- No player in the game attempted more than seven free throws.
- Robert Williams stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots during 18-plus minutes of action.
- James attempted 11 of his 17 shots from long distance, making four.
- Boston scored 60 points in the paint, 20 more than LA (40).
- The Celtics' bench provided a total of only 15 points.
"We're riding Kemba. He is a really good player who really cares about his team, and really wants to be a part of something special with guys who are gonna give for each other."
Brad Stevens on Kemba Walker
