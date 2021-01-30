Key Moment

The final 20 seconds of Saturday’s primetime matchup between the Celtics and the Lakers was as thrilling as it gets. Two title contenders, led by their superstars, went down to the wire in front of a national audience.

It just wasn’t meant to be for Boston.

The Celtics, whose defense has been questionable for much of this season, rode that side of the ball back into the game during the final minutes. They held Los Angeles scoreless for the final 1:39 of the contest, which allowed them to claw back to within 96-95 entering the final 30 seconds.

Out of a timeout, Los Angeles went to Anthony Davis in the post for its most important possession of the game. Davis posted up on Semi Ojeleye and began to make his move with 14 seconds left on the game clock. He took one dribble and turned into the lane for a turnaround jumper, but as he went up for the shot, Kemba Walker pulled in for help defense and swiped the ball away for a steal.

Walker hauled in the loose ball and immediately tossed it ahead to Jaylen Brown, who was sprinting in the other direction. Brown, however, couldn’t catch the ball cleanly. He eventually gained enough control to push the ball back out to Ojeleye on the perimeter, who then swung it to his left to Walker, who stood at the top of the 3-point arc with 5.0 seconds left.

Walker pump-faked and took the ball off the dribble with his left hand for two dribbles before stepping back for a potential game-winning jumper from 12 feet away. The shot attempt was clean, and as Brown said after the game, the C’s would “take that shot 10 out of 10 times.”

This instance just happened to be one that missed, as it bounced off the back of the rim and then into the air and off the backboard.

Still, the C’s had one more chance. Daniel Theis crashed the glass from the left side and tried to put the ball back in off of the backboard as the final horn sounded. Unfortunately for Boston, his shot, too, did not make it through the rim.

With that, Los Angeles was able to sneak its way out of TD Garden with a thrilling and very fortunate victory.