Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
Dejounte Murray has made a name in the NBA with his defense. That defense is what ripped the heart out of the Boston Celtics Wednesday night in San Antonio.
A steal and slam by Murray during the final 20 seconds proved most pivotal during a back-and-forth affair between the Celtics and the Spurs that went down to the wire.
Boston trailed by two coming out of a timeout with 27.9 seconds remaining in the game. Their ensuing play was a pick-and-pop with Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum, with the goal of Tatum setting the screen and securing a switch. He got the switch, which left 6-foot Patty Mills as his defender, but Walker was unable to get the ball to Tatum for an isolation play.
As a result, Walker was forced to go one-on-one with Murray, and that didn’t go as planned.
Walker crossed over from his left to his right and nearly blew past Murray, who was an All-Defensive Second Team performer in 2018. Murray, however, stuck his left hand in and poked the ball away and toward the other end of the court for a clean steal. Murray chased the ball down and took it the length of the court for a two-handed slam that gave San Antonio a four-point advantage with 16.8 seconds left.
Jayson Tatum nearly saved the day for Boston by completing a conventional three-point play just seconds later, but that four-point deficit was too much for the C’s to overcome. Rudy Gay converted two free throws to push San Antonio ahead by three with 8.6 seconds left, and Marcus Smart misfired on a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that would have forced overtime.
Key Player
Jaylen Brown just continues to bring the goods. This isn’t a flash in the pan. This level of play is here to stay.
Brown dropped another 24 points Wednesday night while canning half of his six 3-point attempts and five of his six free throw attempts. He did not commit a single turnover while leading the team in assists with five helpers, including one during the final minute that tied the game up with 40.4 seconds remaining.
The soon-to-be All-Star wing also tied for the game high in blocked shots with two, hauled in four rebounds, and grabbed one steal during his 36 minutes of action.
Box Score Nuggets
- DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points on only eight field goal attemptes.
- Jayson Tatum led the game with 25 points and shot 11-for-22 from inside the arc.
- Boston totaled just 15 assists during the game.
- Jaylen Brown led the C's in assists with five, in addition to his 24 points.
- Boston committed only 10 turnovers, compared to 19 by San Antonio.
- Keldon Johnson logged a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
- Dejounte Murray, San Antonio's starting point guard, led the game with 11 rebounds.
- Patty Mills was a game-best plus-15 during just 27-plus minutes of action.
- DeRozan led the game with seven assists.
- San Antonio scored just two fast break points, including a critical basket during the final 20 seconds.
- Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker each scored 14 points.
- Tatum led the game with four steals.
Quote of the Night
"The timing of it needs to flow a little bit better, but it's the first one. Don't want to overreact or anything."
Jaylen Brown on the first game with he, Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker all available
NEXT UP: