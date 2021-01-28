Key Moment

Dejounte Murray has made a name in the NBA with his defense. That defense is what ripped the heart out of the Boston Celtics Wednesday night in San Antonio.

A steal and slam by Murray during the final 20 seconds proved most pivotal during a back-and-forth affair between the Celtics and the Spurs that went down to the wire.

Boston trailed by two coming out of a timeout with 27.9 seconds remaining in the game. Their ensuing play was a pick-and-pop with Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum, with the goal of Tatum setting the screen and securing a switch. He got the switch, which left 6-foot Patty Mills as his defender, but Walker was unable to get the ball to Tatum for an isolation play.

As a result, Walker was forced to go one-on-one with Murray, and that didn’t go as planned.

Walker crossed over from his left to his right and nearly blew past Murray, who was an All-Defensive Second Team performer in 2018. Murray, however, stuck his left hand in and poked the ball away and toward the other end of the court for a clean steal. Murray chased the ball down and took it the length of the court for a two-handed slam that gave San Antonio a four-point advantage with 16.8 seconds left.

Jayson Tatum nearly saved the day for Boston by completing a conventional three-point play just seconds later, but that four-point deficit was too much for the C’s to overcome. Rudy Gay converted two free throws to push San Antonio ahead by three with 8.6 seconds left, and Marcus Smart misfired on a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that would have forced overtime.