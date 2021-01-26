Key Moment

Jayson Tatum returned to Jaylen Brown’s side Monday night after a two-week absence, and together they took down the Chicago Bulls at United Center.

After taking a 60-50 lead into halftime, the young duo emerged from the break and helped to deliver a knockout punch in the form of a 14-2 run.

Brown and Tatum combined for 12 of those 14 points to start the third quarter.

Tatum, who had missed the last five games due to a positive COVID-19 test, opened up the run with a cutting layup. And then Brown scored the next five points on a transition layup and a 3-pointer.

Daniel Theis made the next bucket – a 14-foot jumper – which was followed up by another Brown transition layup.

Tatum then capped off the run with a 3-pointer from the top of the arc at the 8:47 mark, giving the C’s a 74-52 advantage.

He and Brown went on to combine for 50 points, scoring 24 and 26, respectively. And that run that they sparked at the start of the third quarter gave the C’s plenty of cushion, as they ran over the Bulls, 119-103.