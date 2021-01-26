Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
Jayson Tatum returned to Jaylen Brown’s side Monday night after a two-week absence, and together they took down the Chicago Bulls at United Center.
After taking a 60-50 lead into halftime, the young duo emerged from the break and helped to deliver a knockout punch in the form of a 14-2 run.
Brown and Tatum combined for 12 of those 14 points to start the third quarter.
Tatum, who had missed the last five games due to a positive COVID-19 test, opened up the run with a cutting layup. And then Brown scored the next five points on a transition layup and a 3-pointer.
Daniel Theis made the next bucket – a 14-foot jumper – which was followed up by another Brown transition layup.
Tatum then capped off the run with a 3-pointer from the top of the arc at the 8:47 mark, giving the C’s a 74-52 advantage.
He and Brown went on to combine for 50 points, scoring 24 and 26, respectively. And that run that they sparked at the start of the third quarter gave the C’s plenty of cushion, as they ran over the Bulls, 119-103.
Key Player
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum put forth nearly identical stat lines Monday night, both shooting 10-of-21 from the field. But given the circumstance of Tatum returning from a 17-day absence, we’re going to give him the nod for Key Player.
Despite missing extended time following a bout with COVID-19, Tatum returned to action without skipping a beat. He scored 24 points on 10-of-21 shooting from the field, including 3-of-6 from long range. He also dished out five assists, corralled four rebounds, and blocked one shot.
The most amazing feat for Tatum was that he was the only Celtics player to see more than 30 minutes of action, finishing with 31:18. Not bad for a guy who just missed two-plus weeks with COVID.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jaylen Brown (26 points) and Jayson Tatum (24 points) combined for 50 points.
- Zach LaVine led the game in scoring with 30 points.
- Marcus Smart tied a career-high with 11 assists.
- Daniel Theis tied a career-high with three steals.
- Brown, Tatum, Smart, and Theis all reached double-figures in scoring before halftime.
- The Celtics shot more efficiently from 3-point range (51.7%) than they did from 2-point range (50%).
- The Bulls shot just 4-of-10 from the free-throw line.
- Boston made four times as many free-throws (16) as Chicago on twice as many attempts(20).
- Despite the free-throw disparity, Boston committed two more fouls (18) than Chicago (16).
- Tristan Thompson corralled a game-high 10 rebounds while not attempting a single field goal.
- Brown and Tatum both shot 10-of-21 from the field.
- Chicago committed 18 turnovers to Boston's 12.
- Both teams dished out 28 assists.
Quote of the Night
I was extremely happy with the way he came out and played.
Brad Stevens on Jayson Tatum's first game back
