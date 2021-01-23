Key Moment
Key Moment
There were two major momentum swings during the fourth quarter of Friday night’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, the second of which decided the outcome.
The Celtics had the first swing – an 11-2 run that helped them to cut a 12-point deficit down to three with 4:44 remaining. But then the Sixers seized that momentum right out of Boston's hands with a 14-3 run of their own to put the game out of reach.
Ben Simmons was the catalyst of Philly’s run, starting it off with a driving and-one layup with 4:32 remaining to give his team a 106-100 lead. He would score 11 points over the final five minutes of action after tallying just four points through the first 43.
While Simmons was heating up, Boston’s offense went completely cold. After making five field goals over a three-minute stretch, the C's went without a make for nearly the next three.
The three points that Boston logged from the 4:44 mark to the two-minute mark all came from the free-throw line. Philadelphia, during that same stretch, scored 14 points in the form of five field goals and three free throws.
By that time, the Sixers were back on top with a commanding, 117-103 lead. And from that point, their momentum carried them to a 122-110 win.
Key Player
During his first four NBA seasons, Jaylen Brown had zero 40-point games to his name. He’s now put forth two such efforts in the last 23 days.
Brown tallied 42 points against Philly, matching the career-high mark that he set on Dec. 30 against Memphis. The wing also set career highs in field-goal makes and attempts, sinking 16-of-28, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range. His other five points came from the free-throw line, where he made 5-of-7. And, he even reached a career milestone, hitting the 4,000-point mark with his 10th point of the game.
On top of all of that, Brown also corralled a team-high nine rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block, all during 36 minutes of action.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jaylen Brown had a career-high-tying 42 points to lead all scorers.
- Joel Embiid tallied 38 points, giving him a total of 80 during the two-game miniseries.
- Marcus Smart logged his second straight 20-point effort, finishing with exactly 20 in the scoring column.
- Kemba Walker recorded his second straight 19-point performance.
- Dwight Howard coralled a game-high 12 rebounds in 18 minutes.
- Philadelphia shot exactly 10 field-goal percentage points higher than Boston (55.6% - 45.6%).
- Both teams made 12 3-pointers, though Philly had two fewer attempts.
- Brown logged his 4,000th career point.
- Marcus Smart logged his 650th career steal.
- The Sixers had a 45-32 advantage on the boards.
- Boston led by as many as 10 points and Philly led by as many as 15.
Quote of the Night
We still have another level to go to. We'll get there. A lot of that is on me. I'm one of the defensive captains on this team.
Jaylen Brown
