Key Moment

There were two major momentum swings during the fourth quarter of Friday night’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, the second of which decided the outcome.

The Celtics had the first swing – an 11-2 run that helped them to cut a 12-point deficit down to three with 4:44 remaining. But then the Sixers seized that momentum right out of Boston's hands with a 14-3 run of their own to put the game out of reach.

Ben Simmons was the catalyst of Philly’s run, starting it off with a driving and-one layup with 4:32 remaining to give his team a 106-100 lead. He would score 11 points over the final five minutes of action after tallying just four points through the first 43.

While Simmons was heating up, Boston’s offense went completely cold. After making five field goals over a three-minute stretch, the C's went without a make for nearly the next three.

The three points that Boston logged from the 4:44 mark to the two-minute mark all came from the free-throw line. Philadelphia, during that same stretch, scored 14 points in the form of five field goals and three free throws.

By that time, the Sixers were back on top with a commanding, 117-103 lead. And from that point, their momentum carried them to a 122-110 win.