Key Moment
Despite the fact that All-NBA wing Jayson Tatum was unavailable Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics went down to the wire with the Philadelphia 76ers. Philly just happened to make the key plays during the final minute-plus to win the game.
Two plays – an offensive rebound and a steal – sealed the win for the Sixers. The rebound was hauled in by Danny Green, and the steal was poked away by Ben Simmons.
Green grabbed his offensive board with 1:25 left in the game with Philly leading by two. Joel Embiid, who had a monster offensive performance with 42 points, had just bricked a 3-point attempt that could have given Boston a chance to make it a one-possession game. Instead, Green crashed in from the left corner to catch the rebound near the free-throw line to extend Philadelphia’s possession.
Shake Milton was fouled on a drive just two seconds later, and he converted both free throws to bump the Sixers’ lead up to four.
On Boston’s ensuing possession, it was Daniel Theis who grabbed an offensive rebound off of a missed 3-pointer by Jaylen Brown. However, the Celtics weren’t blessed with the same fortune Philly found at the other end just moments earlier.
Immediately after Theis grabbed the board, Simmons reached in from behind to poke the ball free. After one bounce off the ground, the ball wound up in Embiid’s hands.
Tobias Harris was fouled about 20 seconds later and he canned both free throws to give the Sixers a 115-109 lead with 49.3 seconds left. Boston never scored again, and Philadelphia finished with a 117-109 win.
Key Player
The Celtics needed someone to provide an unexpected scoring punch Wednesday night in the absence of Jayson Tatum. The man who answered the call was Daniel Theis.
Theis came off of Boston’s bench to log a season-best 23 points against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. While Embiid’s 42 points were impressive, they weren’t entirely unexpected. Theis’ 23 points, to the contrary, were far outside the norm.
Boston’s big man got it done from all over the offensive end of the court. He canned one 3-pointer, one jumper from just inside the top of the arc, one jumper from inside the paint, seven shots at the rim, and both of his free throws. He shot 10-for-12 overall in the game, logging by far the highest shooting percentage of the night at 83.3 percent.
Theis also added in a game-best 11 rebounds to tally his first double-double of the season. Four of his rebounds were grabbed at the offensive end of the court.
Box Score Nuggets
- Philly made 16 more free throws (36) than Boston attempted (20).
- Joel Embiid scored a game-high 42 points on only 19 shot attemptes.
- Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points.
- Marcus Smart was right behind him with a season-best 25 points.
- Boston fell just one point by Kemba Walker shy of having four players break the 20-point barrier. Walker finished with 19 points.
- Daniel Theis came off the bench to log his first double-double of the season with 23 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
- Tobias Harris provided 22 points to the Sixers.
- Ben Simmons dished out a game-high eight assists.
- Neither team led by more than nine points.
- Both teams grabbed 11 offensive rebounds.
- Four of Boston's five bench players who appeared in the game finished with plus/minus ratings of at least plus-four.
- Philadelphia committed only nine turnovers.
Quote of the Night
"I thought we played a lot better tonight than we have in some of our wins."
Brad Stevens on the Celtics
