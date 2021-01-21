Key Moment

Despite the fact that All-NBA wing Jayson Tatum was unavailable Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics went down to the wire with the Philadelphia 76ers. Philly just happened to make the key plays during the final minute-plus to win the game.

Two plays – an offensive rebound and a steal – sealed the win for the Sixers. The rebound was hauled in by Danny Green, and the steal was poked away by Ben Simmons.

Green grabbed his offensive board with 1:25 left in the game with Philly leading by two. Joel Embiid, who had a monster offensive performance with 42 points, had just bricked a 3-point attempt that could have given Boston a chance to make it a one-possession game. Instead, Green crashed in from the left corner to catch the rebound near the free-throw line to extend Philadelphia’s possession.

Shake Milton was fouled on a drive just two seconds later, and he converted both free throws to bump the Sixers’ lead up to four.

On Boston’s ensuing possession, it was Daniel Theis who grabbed an offensive rebound off of a missed 3-pointer by Jaylen Brown. However, the Celtics weren’t blessed with the same fortune Philly found at the other end just moments earlier.

Immediately after Theis grabbed the board, Simmons reached in from behind to poke the ball free. After one bounce off the ground, the ball wound up in Embiid’s hands.

Tobias Harris was fouled about 20 seconds later and he canned both free throws to give the Sixers a 115-109 lead with 49.3 seconds left. Boston never scored again, and Philadelphia finished with a 117-109 win.