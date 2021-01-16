Key Moment

It took a while, but the Boston Celtics eventually delivered their knockout punch to the Magic that led to their eighth victory of the season Friday night.

Boston, which led by double-figures for the majority of the contest, pulled away for good as the third quarter came to a close and as the fourth quarter opened up. The Celtics’ lead ballooned all the way up to 29 points at the 10:06 mark of the final period after they led by only six at the 5:13 mark of the third.

We’ll do the math for you: that’s a 23-point bulge to Boston’s lead in a span of just seven minutes and 12 seconds.

It all began at the 5:12 mark of the third quarter, when Jaylen Brown, who dropped a team-best 21 points Friday night, cashed in on a difficult pullup jumper from the foul line area. That bucket ignited a 14-4 run to close the quarter, which pushed Boston’s lead out to 88-72.

Five different Celtics scored during that run, led by four points from Javonte Green, who slammed home a monster dunk with 48.5 seconds left in the quarter.

The Celtics picked up in the fourth right where they left off in the third. Four C’s combined to score the first 13 points of the period to give Boston a commanding 29-point advantage. Semi Ojeleye was the leading scorer during that spurt with five points.

Brad Stevens began subbing his top players out of the game shortly after the lead ballooned to 29 points. The rest of the roster cleaned up from that point on before they finished off a 124-97 victory.