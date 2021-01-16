Key Moment
It took a while, but the Boston Celtics eventually delivered their knockout punch to the Magic that led to their eighth victory of the season Friday night.
Boston, which led by double-figures for the majority of the contest, pulled away for good as the third quarter came to a close and as the fourth quarter opened up. The Celtics’ lead ballooned all the way up to 29 points at the 10:06 mark of the final period after they led by only six at the 5:13 mark of the third.
We’ll do the math for you: that’s a 23-point bulge to Boston’s lead in a span of just seven minutes and 12 seconds.
It all began at the 5:12 mark of the third quarter, when Jaylen Brown, who dropped a team-best 21 points Friday night, cashed in on a difficult pullup jumper from the foul line area. That bucket ignited a 14-4 run to close the quarter, which pushed Boston’s lead out to 88-72.
Five different Celtics scored during that run, led by four points from Javonte Green, who slammed home a monster dunk with 48.5 seconds left in the quarter.
The Celtics picked up in the fourth right where they left off in the third. Four C’s combined to score the first 13 points of the period to give Boston a commanding 29-point advantage. Semi Ojeleye was the leading scorer during that spurt with five points.
Brad Stevens began subbing his top players out of the game shortly after the lead ballooned to 29 points. The rest of the roster cleaned up from that point on before they finished off a 124-97 victory.
Key Player
Put some respect on Semi Ojeleye’s name!
The fourth-year wing continued his ascension Friday night by dropping a season-best 18 points on the visiting Orlando Magic. He shot at stellar rates from all over the court, making six of his 10 shots overall, three of his six 3-pointers, and three of his four free throws. Ojeleye continued to show throughout the contest that he no longer is just a spot-up shooter; he is more than capable of taking the ball off the dribble if opponents close out on him too hard.
In addition to his hot shooting, Ojeleye also added in six rebounds and an assist while not committing a single turnover.
And the craziest stat of them all? Ojeleye did all of this in just 20 minutes of action.
Box Score Nuggets
- Five Celtics scored at least 14 points, led by Jaylen Brown's 21.
- Boston led by as many as 29 points.
- Tristan Thompson (11) and Daniel Theis (10) each grabbed double-digit rebounds in less than 21 minutes of action.
- Three Orlando players - Nikola Vucevic, Dwayne Bacon and Cole Anthony - scored 15 points.
- Khem Birch grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.
- Brown tied his career high with eight assists.
- Tremont Waters dished out five assists during just nine minutes of action.
- Boston's bench tallied a season-best 66 points.
- Payton Pritchard scored 16 points and made four of his eight 3s.
- Tacko Fall tallied six points, five rebounds and a blocked shot in less than eight minutes of play.
- Boston nearly had a 50-40-90 night as a team, as it connected on 51.1 percent of its shots, 40.5 percent of its 3s and 89.5 percent of its free throws.
- Neither team committed more than 11 turnovers in the game.
Quote of the Night
"We missed each other. We missed being on that court. It was a unique night where everybody that usually doesn't get to play or doesn't get much time was able to go out there and showcase their talent and showcase everything they've been working on."
Marcus Smart on returning to play
NEXT UP: