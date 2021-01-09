Key Moment

One play – from one end of the court to the other – may very well have saved the Celtics from giving away a win Friday night.

Boston, which led the Wizards by as many as 28 points during the contest, allowed that lead to drop all the way down to four with 7:36 left in the game. It needed to make a handful of important plays down the stretch in order to preserve its win, the most important of which began at the 2:27 mark.

With the Celtics leading by five, center Daniel Theis recovered from his help-defense position just in time to challenge a hook shot in the paint by Thomas Bryant. That contest forced a miss, and Theis grabbed the offensive rebound before handing it off to Marcus Smart to initiate the fast break.

Smart led the break just as any coach would teach a young player. He attacked the defense and drove toward the middle of the paint, which drew the attention of all five defenders who were on the floor, most notably Davis Bertans. Bertans originally was stuck to Jaylen Brown along the left sideline, but he needed to drop toward the paint to take away Smart’s drive.

Smart burned Bertans and the Wizards for that decision.

Smart read the play perfectly and immediately kicked the ball to Brown in the corner. Brown caught the ball, wide open, in front of Washington’s bench and quickly fired up a trey that rolled around the rim and fell through to give the Celtics a comfortable 109-101 lead.

Boston had no problem hanging on from there. Its lead never again dropped below seven before it finished with a 116-107 win.