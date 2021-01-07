Key Moment

Payton Pritchard saved the day for the Boston Celtics.

Pritchard crashed the glass during the final seconds of Wednesday’s matchup with Miami to tip in a Marcus Smart miss for the game-winning points with 0.2 seconds left. It was Pritchard’s fourth offensive rebound of the game and his sixth overall, both of which set new career highs.

The play was made possible after Goran Dragic tied the game up with 13.4 seconds remaining in regulation and after Brad Stevens chose not to call a timeout to draw up Boston’s final possession.

Jayson Tatum brought the ball up court for Boston for that final play but was trapped at midcourt by Miami. He skipped a pass over the top to Smart, which provided the guard with an opportunity to win the game.

Smart caught the ball with 7.2 seconds left but initially had trouble controlling his dribble. He wound up corralling the ball and making a hard move to the basket with his right hand with 5.0 seconds left. Smart got a step on his defender, Duncan Robinson, but Bam Adebayo was waiting in front of the rim with help defense that caused Smart to stop in his tracks. He wound up lobbing up a fallaway layup through contact from Robinson that had no chance at going in.

No whistle was blown, although some players on the court may have expected one to have been. Neither Adebayo, nor Robinson, nor Heat guard Tyler Herro boxed out, likely assuming that either a whistle was coming or the final horn would sound off. Instead, they left an alley for Pritchard to crash in from the left wing with just enough time left on the clock.

Pritchard prepared for the tip-in before Smart’s shot even made contact with the backboard. The shot bounced off the backboard and straight into the rookie’s hands while he soared in the air for an uncontested, right-handed layup. He kissed the ball off the glass and it then rolled around the rim one and a half times before falling through the net with 0.2 seconds remaining.

Miami attempted an inbound lob to Adebayo for a tip-in to tie the game, but Rob Williams broke it up to seal Boston’s third straight victory and its sixth of the season overall.