Key Moment

No Marcus Smart. No Jeff Teague. No Kemba Walker. No problem.

Even without their top three point guards Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics still pulled off their best quarter of basketball of the season, ultimately propelling them to a double-digit win over the Toronto Raptors in Tampa.

After being outscored 32-23 during the first quarter, Boston flipped a switch and outscored Toronto 38-14 during the second frame. The C's did most of their damage during the final 5:34 of the first half, which included a 25-6 run.

Jayson Tatum was the catalyst of that stretch, scoring the first 14 points all on his own. He wound up recording 21 points during the quarter, which made up for more than half of his season-high 40 points on the night.

At the start of its run, Boston had been trailing 40-36. By the end of it, they were riding a 61-46 lead into halftime. The Raptors never came close to regaining the lead after that point, as Boston rolled to a 126-114 victory.